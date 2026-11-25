Zhang's still in Pursuit of Jade Photo: Courtesy of Douban

When asked to comment on the enthusiastic invitation from fans on the island of Taiwan for the two lead actors of Pursuit of Jade, a Chinese mainland costume drama popular in Taiwan region, to visit the island for exchanges, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office said on Wednesday that this was the most vivid demonstration of young people on both sides across the Taiwan Straits reaching out to one another.Zhang Linghe and Tian Xiwei, the lead actors of Pursuit of Jade, recently took part in an online fan meeting for audiences on both sides of the Straits. Many Taiwan local fans enthusiastically expressed their strong desire to invite the two actors to visit the island for exchanges. Both Zhang and Tian said they were eager to visit the island to explore its landscape, experience local life and taste the local delicacies.Zhang Han, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said on Wednesday that they have noted the reports, including discussions at the fan meeting about traditional Chinese culture, such as shadow puppetry, Qinqiang opera, flower hairpin adornments and traditional Chinese medicine.Zhang Linghe wrote a calligraphy piece reading "united through drama, together for our shared land," while Tian recalled her university-era visit to the island of Taiwan. Many fans in Taiwan voiced hopes of meeting the two actors in person and looked forward to them visiting soon, according to the spokesperson."I believe this is the most vivid demonstration of young people on both sides across the Taiwan Straits reaching out to one another. Emotional and cultural resonance serve as a natural bond that brings people across the Straits closer together," Zhang Han said."We welcome mainland cultural and artistic professionals to engage with audiences on the island and support cross-Straits cooperation in film and television production to create more outstanding works together," Zhang Han added.The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities' deliberate efforts to obstruct cross-Straits exchanges run counter to public opinion and lack public support, the spokesperson said.Zhang Linghe was previously denied permission to hold an in-person fan meeting in Taiwan region, with the Taiwan's so-called Mainland Affairs Council citing his alleged "demeaning" remarks about the island's status and insufficient details about the event's nature and purpose, the Xinhua News Agency reported.Global Times