Zhang's still in Pursuit of Jade Photo: Courtesy of Douban

An online fan meeting for Pursuit of Jade, a Chinese mainland costume drama popular in Taiwan this year, drew 260,000 views over the weekend. The event sparked criticism of the island authorities' political interference in cross-Straits cultural exchanges, after the lead actor Zhang Linghe was previously denied permission to hold an in-person event there.Chinese mainland dramas, films and short videos, particularly those showcasing traditional Chinese culture, have resonated strongly with audiences in Taiwan, reflecting years of cross-Straits cultural exchanges, said a senior cross-Straits expert. However, amid worsening cross-Straits ties, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities' hostile policy toward the mainland and pursuit of Taiwan independence have led to tighter restrictions on cultural and other people-to-people exchanges, making the limited interactions that remain a focus of public attention.The lead actors of Pursuit of Jade, Zhang Linghe and Tian Xiwei, held an online fan meeting on Saturday. The two actors shared behind-the-scenes stories and discussed their hometowns with fans across the Straits, with related topics also trending on Sina Weibo, Taiwan-based media udn.com reported.Fans in Taiwan prepared a selection of local specialties as gifts for Zhang and Tian, including peanut brittle, pineapple cakes and Mazu-themed mystery boxes, and invited them to visit the island. The two actors said they hoped to meet their fans in person in the island, chatting about Tainan's famous beef soup and local night markets during the livestream, udn.com reported.However, Zhang was previously denied permission to hold an in-person fan meeting in Taiwan, with the Taiwan's so-called Mainland Affairs Council citing his alleged "demeaning" remarks about the island's status and insufficient details about the event's nature and purpose, the Xinhua News Agency reported.Notably, Chinese mainland TV series have built a substantial audience in Taiwan, while fans in Taiwan have also shown enthusiasm to meet mainland actors in person.Since 2022, TV stations in Taiwan have broadcast The Legend of Zhen Huan around the clock throughout the Chinese New Year holidays. The annual broadcasts have since sparked a renewed viewing craze each year. Statistics show that in 2025, the drama was aired continuously, 24 hours a day, for 26 consecutive days, attracting a record 20.31 million views.An editorial in Taiwan region's media outlet Want Daily said the popularity of Chinese mainland dramas in Taiwan and the consistently high ratings received by Taiwanese dramas on the mainland's Douban review platform reflects shared viewing preferences and deep-rooted cultural ties across the Taiwan Straits. It said film and television works remain an important bridge for overcoming differences and bringing people on both sides closer.The drama's popularity in the island of Taiwan could strengthen local audiences' affinity for Chinese culture and their Chinese identity, which the DPP authorities view as running counter to their pro-independence agenda, prompting restrictions on cross-Straits exchanges, Wang Jianmin, a senior cross-Straits expert at Minnan Normal University in Fujian Province, told the Global Times on Sunday. The DPP authorities have increasingly portrayed cultural, film and artistic exchanges as "united front work," making meaningful cross-Straits interactions difficult.The Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council on October 21 condemned DPP authorities for rejecting Zhang's application to visit the island for cultural exchange activities, including a fan meeting.Speaking at a regular press briefing on October 21, Zhang Han, a spokesperson for the mainland office, said visits by Chinese mainland performers for cultural exchanges were welcomed and anticipated by people on both sides of the Taiwan Straits, and would help foster mutual understanding.Zhang noted that the DPP authorities had rejected the application for political reasons, disregarding the wishes of people in Taiwan, particularly young people. Such restrictions undermine cross-Straits cultural exchanges and run counter to the aspirations of people in Taiwan, she added.The spokesperson urged the DPP authorities to abandon political manipulation and remove unreasonable restrictions to facilitate cultural exchanges.