GT on the spot: Taiwan youths see mainland firsthand via cross-Straits cultural exchange, ‘overcome past misunderstandings’: participants

Teenagers from both sides of the Taiwan Straits paint together on a long scroll at an event of the 2026 Cross-Straits Youth Culture Month in Suzhou, East China's Jiangsu Province on July 15, 2026. Photo: Shen Sheng/GT

A sea of glowing light sticks swayed to the dynamic rhythm of The Hottest Ethnic Trend as thousands of participants from China's Taiwan region sang in unison and erupted in cheers at the opening ceremony of the 2026 Cross-Straits Youth Culture Month in Suzhou, East China's Jiangsu Province on Wednesday. Earlier the day, teenagers from both sides of the Taiwan Straits gathered around a giant scroll, using colorful brushes to illustrate their shared cultural heritage and hopes for closer cross-Straits ties.Under the theme of "forge ahead together, with youth power," this year's event focuses on new expressions of traditional culture and aims to create interactive and immersive exchange opportunities for young people from both sides, Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said when introducing the event at a regular press conference on Wednesday."Running from mid-July to late September, the culture month will feature more than 40 major activities and over 30 local programs, covering cultural arts, technological innovation, sports competitions and intangible cultural heritage studies," Zhu said.Zhu welcomed young people from both sides to participate, saying that through exchanges and mutual learning, they could better appreciate the enduring appeal of traditional Chinese culture, build friendships and return with meaningful experiences.At one of the events held on Wednesday afternoon, a high school student from Taiwan region surnamed Kang told the Global Times that visiting Suzhou allowed her to experience scenes she had previously only encountered in textbooks. "When I was in primary school, I learned the poem line 'Outside Gusu city lies Hanshan Temple, where midnight bells reach passing boats.' Today, I finally came to Suzhou and what I had read about in books showed up in front of my eyes," she said.At the painting and calligraphy exhibition, Kang said she was particularly interested in cursive and clerical script works. After listening to explanations from teachers during the visit, she realized that cursive calligraphy follows strict structural rules and artistic logic rather than being random strokes.Cultural exchanges can help young people better understand not only artworks, but also each other, Chen Yuru, executive director of the Chinese cross-straits calligraphy and painting education and cultural exchange association, told the Global Times.Some young people in Taiwan region have concern about visiting the mainland due to negative portrayals by some Taiwan regional media outlets. "By seeing the scenery and real-life development with their own eyes, Taiwan youth can overcome misunderstandings," Chen said. Cultural exchanges can help bring people on both sides of the Straits closer and strengthen connections between young people, Chen added.Kang also mentioned the poem Nostalgia by Yu Guangzhong, who wrote "Nostalgia becomes a shallow strait, Me on this side, Mainland on the other side." Today, the straits cannot prevent us from going to the mainland. "As long as you apply for a Taiwan compatriot residence permit, you can come here," Kang said.The young student said she enjoys watching mainland television dramas, including the popular historical series Empresses in the Palace. If she has the opportunity to plan another trip to the mainland in the future, she hopes to visit the Palace Museum in Beijing.At the forum, Lee Yi-siou, a history blogger and YouTuber who graduated from the history department of Taiwan Normal University, discussed cross-Straits relations from a historical perspective.The "Taiwan independence" forces on the Taiwan island seek to separate and fragment Chinese history to promote a secessionist agenda, Lee said, adding that on-site visits can tear apart political manipulation and restore the historical truths."The biggest problem of the DPP authorities is the failure of its governance. By deliberately creating confrontation across the Taiwan Straits, they are attempting to divert public attention from livelihood issues," Lee told the Global Times."Those who shout from home will never catch up with those who step outside and see the world themselves," he said.Spokesperson Zhu Fenglian said on Wednesday that according to official data, 3.12 million cross-Straits trips were recorded from January to June this year, up 22.1 percent year-on-year. Among them, visits by Taiwan compatriots to the mainland reached 2.85 million, an increase of 24.9 percent compared with the same period last year.