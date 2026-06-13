Mainland actor Zhang Linghe appears at Straits Forum to the surprise of fans from Taiwan, calls for more cross-Straits exchanges

Chinese mainland actor Zhang Linghe attends the 18th Straits Forum on June 13. Photo: Screenshot of the WeChat public account of Cross-Straits Moment

During the 18th Straits Forum on Saturday, Chinese mainland actor Zhang Linghe's speech drew widespread attention. With sincere emotion and personal experience, he called on more Taiwan compatriots to cross the Straits, walk around, and get firsthand experience the vitality of mainland development.Zhang made his entrance by saying "hello" in Minnan dialect. When the host introduced his appearance, the crowd erupted in applause, according to Taiwan media ET Today. Several media outlets in Taiwan, such as CTV News and the United Daily News, also reported on Zhang's remarks, focusing primarily on his call for strengthened exchanges between compatriots across the Taiwan Straits.In his speech, Zhang encouraged more compatriots in the island can cross the Straits, come and walk around, and feel the vitality and energy of the mainland - moving from hearsay to sight, from observation to involvement.Previously, Zhang starred in the historical drama "Pursuit of Jade," which resonated deeply with the audience in Taiwan. Zhang noted at the forum that the series incorporated rich elements of traditional Chinese culture, aesthetic principles, and patriotic sentiments."Creators on both sides of the Straits whare the same aesthetic sensibilities and a common cultural context. People on both sides come from the same roots and are bound by shared heritage, with cultural ties that cannot be severed. Connected by the same cultural lineage, creators across the Straits demonstrate how the power of culture can transcend geographical barriers and bring the hearts of compatriots on both sides closer together," Zhang said.In response to recent invitations from many friends in Taiwan, Zhang expressed his hope for more extensive, meaningful, and widespread exchanges and collaborations in film, music, and culture across the Straits. "In the future, young people on both sides should have more opportunities to connect, communicate, and engage with each other."When Zhang responded to the affection the local audiences in the island showed for the drama "Pursuit of Jade"in an interview, he friendly referred to them as "Taiwan compatriots". However, he was attacked by some pro-DPP netizens in Taiwan island who disliked cultural exchanges between the two sides.In contrast, the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council has repeatedly expressed support for exchanges in the cultural field across the Taiwan Straits, welcoming the warm reception given by audiences in the island to actors from the mainland, and supporting relevant organizations in Taiwan in inviting mainland artists to visit Taiwan for exchanges and meet with local audiences.On April 22, Zhang Han, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, answered questions from a reporter from Taiwan who noted that Kuomintang chairperson Cheng Li-wun recently revealed in an interview that young people who joined her on a visit to the mainland told her, "Why have you adults made cross-Straits relations so complicated? You just need to invite Zhang Linghe to Taiwan."Zhang stated that this demonstrates the unique role that film and TV productions can play in narrowing the psychological distance between compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Straits.We will continue creating favorable conditions for cross-Straits cultural exchanges and cooperation, support more frequent interactions among artists and young people from both sides, and use culture as a bridge to enhance mutual understanding and foster closer emotional ties, Zhang said.