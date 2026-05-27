CHINA / SOCIETY
It’s wise for Taiwan artists to see through TAICCA’s true nature: Mainland spokesperson on Lin Chi-ling’s resignation from TAICCA board
By Global Times Published: May 27, 2026 12:26 PM
Chen Binhua, the spokesperson from the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council.

Chen Binhua, the spokesperson from the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council.


When asked to comment on Taiwan artist Lin Chi-ling’s decision to resign from her position as a board member of the "Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA)" in order to "avoid groundless speculation and misunderstandings," Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said on Wednesday that it is a wise choice for people in Taiwan’s cultural and arts circles to see through its true nature and draw a clear line with the institute.

Chen said that in recent years, the TAICCA has orchestrated and financed multiple film and television productions that distort history and hype up the alleged threat from the Chinese mainland.

It has become a political tool of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities to promote "Taiwan independence" in the cultural sector and incite the "resist the Chinese mainland and protect Taiwan" agenda, Chen said.


Global Times


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