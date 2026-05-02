Lai’s despicable conduct, like rat running across street, bound to be ridiculed by the world: mainland spokesperson on Lai’s reported sneaking into Eswatini by plane

Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council

Earlier, as relevant countries adhered to the one-China principle, Lai Ching-te's attempt to visit Eswatini by chartered plane had to be called off. Unwilling to accept defeat, Lai nonetheless stooped to sneaking out of Taiwan island in a disgraceful manner to reach Eswatini, Chen Binhua, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks on Saturday, in response to media reports that said Lai sneaked onto a plane of Eswatini and fled to the country.At a time when Taiwan is reeling from an earthquake, Lai has shown total disregard for the people. This fully exposes his cold-blooded indifference to Taiwan residents, his stubborn separatist stance, and that he is a thoroughgoing troublemaker, Chen said.Chen noted that adherence to the one-China principle represents the shared aspiration, irresistible historical trend and overriding justice of the international community. Lai's despicable conduct, like that of a rat running across the street, is bound to be ridiculed by the world.Safeguarding cross-Straits peace and stability and living a stable and prosperous life are the shared aspiration of people in Taiwan. By ignoring public safety and willfully deceiving the people, Lai is doomed to be spurned by Taiwan compatriots, the mainland spokesperson said.The so-called "diplomatic achievements" Lai has painstakingly fabricated are nothing but petty tricks that make a laughingstock worldwide. The irreversible historical trend toward national reunification is surging forward and unstoppable, Chen said.Global Times