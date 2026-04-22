CHINA / SOCIETY
Mainland spokesperson responds to Taiwan security organs’ claim that new cross-Straits measures ‘interfere in’ island’s regional elections
By Global Times Published: Apr 22, 2026 11:23 AM
Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson Zhang Han takes reporters' questions on recent hot issues concerning cross-Straits relations on April 1, 2026 during a regular press briefing in Beijing. Photo: VCG

Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson Zhang Han takes reporters' questions on recent hot issues concerning cross-Straits relations on April 1, 2026 during a regular press briefing in Beijing. Photo: VCG


By clinging stubbornly to the separatist "Taiwan independence" stance, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities have brought cross-Straits dialogue and consultations to a standstill. They have also deliberately smeared, attacked and suppressed normal cross-Straits exchanges and interactions between the mainland and political parties, organizations and communities from all walks of life in the Taiwan region, Zhang Han, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said on Wednesday.

Zhang made the remarks when asked to comment on reports that following a visit to the Chinese mainland by a delegation led by KMT Chairwoman Cheng Li-wun, Taiwan's security organs chief claimed that cross-Straits exchanges should be led by the Taiwan regional authorities rather than decided through party-to-party interactions, and that the mainland's new cross-Straits measures might constitute "interference" in Taiwan's regional elections aimed at influencing the island's electoral outcomes.

The package of 10 policies and measures rolled out by the mainland to advance cross-Straits exchanges and cooperation have been widely welcomed and supported by people from all sectors and Taiwan compatriots across the island, who are eager to benefit from these policies at an early date. Only the DPP authorities have resorted to attacks, slander and opposition, Zhang said. "This fully exposes the DPP authorities' true intention of seeking 'Taiwan independence," as well as their vicious nature of undermining cross-Straits exchanges and cooperation, damaging the well-being of people on both sides, and acting against public will in Taiwan," the spokesperson said.

Global Times

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