Xie Peng points at a digital monitoring platform at the Fengyu state-owned ecological forest farm in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, on Nov. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Youlin)

A few clicks are all it takes for Xie Peng to virtually traverse his beat in the Qinling Mountains in northwest China's Shaanxi Province.In a control room, the 53-year-old ranger moves his eyes across a three-dimensional map, examining the forest's ridgelines and peering into its ravines. Live footage from drones brings remote stretches of rugged terrain into view.The Fengyu state-owned ecological forest farm, which Xie heads, oversees 215,597 mu of woodland, or nearly 144 square kilometers.Roughly 60 percent of the forest farm's territory lies within the core protection zone of the Qinling Mountains, home to rare and endangered wildlife including giant pandas, golden monkeys and crested ibises.Yet Xie knows this forest in ways no digital map can capture.For almost three decades, he has walked its ridges in mud, snow and summer heat. During this time, he has witnessed not only the forest's recovery, but also a transformation in the work of protecting it.JOB TRANSFORMEDWhen Xie entered the forestry service in 1996, at the age of 23, the mountains were still valued largely for the timber they provided.His first posting was at a timber inspection station near a mountain pass. He spent his days checking trucks carrying logs out of the forest and stopping unauthorized shipments.Two years later, the job began to change. China launched its Natural Forest Protection Program, and Shaanxi Province halted commercial logging in the natural forests of the Qinling Mountains.For Xie and his fellow rangers, the task was no longer to monitor what was being taken out of the mountains, but to safeguard what remained."From then on, our responsibilities shifted to forest-fire prevention, forest-resource protection and surveys, and the protection of wild animals and plants," Xie recalled.That same year, Xie joined the Communist Party of China (CPC). Over the following decades, ecological conservation in the Qinling Mountains became an increasingly prominent national priority.In 2018, illegal villa construction in the protected areas of the mountains led to disciplinary action against senior provincial and municipal officials, underscoring the importance of protecting the region.A year later, Xie became head of the forest farm and secretary of its Party branch. His responsibilities extended beyond patrolling the mountains himself to leading the team charged with protecting them.LEADING FROM THE FRONTThe forest farm currently has 63 employees spread across eight ranger stations, 45 of them CPC members. Three joined the Party after Xie took over in 2019.With the stations scattered across rugged terrain, coordinating the work of the team is no easy task.Xie, notably, did not lead from behind a desk. On patrols that could last eight hours on foot, he made a point of going together with the rangers and often led the way.The Party branch also took its activities deep into the mountains. During one Party Day-themed event, all Party members hiked to a remote section of the forest, each carrying two large bags. They collected plastic bottles and other litter along the trails, then carried the rubbish back down."I may be the person in charge, but I am a Party member first," he said. "Being a Party member means setting an example through your actions. When the Party branch takes the lead, everyone feels a stronger sense of mission and is more motivated to do their job well."Fire prevention is another regular part of the team's work. The forest farm holds large-scale fire drills every spring and autumn. In the month leading up to each exercise, rangers typically train two or three times a week. Individual outposts also conduct their own drills, preparing groups to respond to possible fires in the areas under their watch.Party meetings, too, sometimes take place in the mountains. With the eight stations scattered across the mountains, rangers cannot always return to the main office after a day in the forest.When they have to stay at an outpost after dark, Xie said, group meetings are held there instead. Concerns raised by frontline rangers are discussed at these meetings and, when necessary, passed on to the authorities.One issue was the harsh conditions at remote stations.Electricity reached the outposts gradually between 2004 and 2012. Before then, rangers relied on candles or kerosene lamps for light and simple coal stoves for warmth. Even after power lines were installed, heating remained inadequate. At the highest stations, winter temperatures can plunge below minus 20 degrees Celsius.As Party secretary, Xie relayed rangers' concerns to local authorities. The district head then traveled up the mountain and spent two hours listening to the workers at a remote station. Shortly afterward, transformers were upgraded and electric boilers installed."In the past, it was hard for a forest farm like ours to meet the district head or the local Party secretary," Xie said. "Now senior local officials come directly to the mountain stations, listen to our needs, and help resolve practical problems."BEYOND THE SCREENWork has grown more sophisticated, but has not become any less physical. Xie still makes at least 50 patrols a year, keeps a detailed weekly record of his work, gives up weekends to have joint enforcement operations, and prevents visitors from entering restricted habitats.Technology has given the rangers a wider view of the terrain. Since 2021, the forest farm has gradually built a monitoring system that combines satellite imagery, drones and surveillance cameras.Sixteen high-definition cameras can zoom in and capture images from as far as 20 kilometers away, provided the line of sight is clear. Satellite images are compared each month to detect changes in the forest, while drones survey stretches of terrain difficult to reach on foot.Technology, however, has its limits. Mobile signals often disappear in deep valleys, and cameras cannot see through dense forest canopy.Years of patrolling have made the rangers intimately familiar with their assigned areas. They can often spot changes that a camera might miss.The impact of the rangers' work can be seen in the forest itself. By the end of 2024, the Fengyu forest farm had gone 28 consecutive years without a forest fire. Over the past decade, the team has restored 25,000 mu of forest land and planted more than 280,000 trees. Forest coverage has risen from 78.5 percent to 88.5 percent.Wildlife indicates another sign of the forest's recovery. An infrared camera captured a leopard moving through the undergrowth in August 2022.On June 28, 2025, Xie and his fellow rangers spotted 19 golden takins grazing on a hillside, just over 100 meters away. They kept their distance, careful not to disturb the animals.Nearly three decades after he first stood at a checkpoint inspecting timber trucks, Xie is still walking the ridgelines of the Qinling Mountains. The job has changed and so have his tools. But the goal remains the same: protecting the forest and the life it sustains."Our mission is to take good care of the forest, let the trees grow, protect wildlife and plants, and allow people and nature to live in harmony," he said.

Rangers stage a forest fire emergency drill at the Fengyu state-owned ecological forest farm in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, on Nov. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Youlin)