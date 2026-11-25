Chinese President Xi Jinping and Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari exchanged congratulations on Wednesday on the joint spaceflight mission carried out by astronauts from the two countries.



In his message, Xi said the joint space exploration of astronauts from China and Pakistan is a vivid embodiment of the deep-rooted friendship between the two countries, as well as another important achievement in bilateral cooperation.



Xi said China stands ready to work with Pakistan and other countries to champion peaceful use of outer space and deepen space cooperation.

