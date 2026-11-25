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The Shenzhou-24 astronaut crew has successfully entered the Tiangong space station, marking the first-ever “space handshake” between Chinese and foreign astronauts.At 2:35 pm Beijing time, the Shenzhou-23 astronaut crew, who are currently aboard the space station, opened the hatch to welcome the three arriving astronauts from the Shenzhou-24 mission into the China Space Station, marking the first-ever “space handshake” between Chinese and foreign astronauts. This is the ninth time that Chinese astronauts have met in space and the first time that the Tiangong space station has welcomed a foreign astronaut from Pakistan, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).