Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

Tariff wars and trade wars serve neither side's interests, and China and the US should resolve relevant issues through consultation on the basis of equality, mutual respect and mutual benefit, which has been China's consistent and clear position on handling economic and trade issues with the US, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a regular press conference on Wednesday, in response to a question about the reported US' anticipated tariff hikes on multiple economies, including China.The so-called "overcapacity" is a false proposition, and China opposes using it as a pretext for political manipulation, Guo said, adding that China and the US should work together to implement the important consensus reached between the two heads of state and maintain the momentum of stable development in bilateral economic and trade relations.Global Times