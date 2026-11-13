BUSINESS / ECONOMY
China opposes abuse of export controls amid reported new US chip restrictions: FM spokesperson
By Global Times Published: Nov 13, 2026 04:10 PM
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning


China has consistently opposed the abuse of export control measures, as it disrupts the stability of global industrial and supply chains and serves no party's interests, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a regular press conference on Friday.

Mao made the remarks in response to a question about reported efforts by US lawmakers and the Commerce Department to swiftly advance a new chip bill that would prevent Chinese companies from remotely accessing US computing resources hosted overseas.

Asked whether China considers the potential restrictions a violation of the China-US trade agreement and how China would respond ahead of next week's APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, Mao said that China and the US should work together to implement the important common understandings reached between the two heads of state and maintain the stable development of bilateral economic and trade relations.

Global Times


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