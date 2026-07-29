SOURCE / ECONOMY
China, Germany should jointly safeguard global supply chain: FM on Germany’s reported move to identify Chinese supply chain weak links
By Global Times Published: Jul 29, 2026 04:33 PM
Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning



China and Germany should strengthen communication and collaboration, achieve common development, jointly safeguard the stability and smooth functioning of global industrial and supply chains, and promote global development and prosperity, Mao Ning, spokesperson for China's Foreign Ministry, told a press conference on Wednesday.

Mao made the remarks when asked about media reports that Germany is reportedly identifying weak links in Chinese supply chains and planning to use them as leverage to deal with a potential trade war. 

Mao noted that in the era of economic globalization, it is perfectly normal for countries to have mutual needs in their industries, adding that China and Germany are comprehensive strategic partners, and mutual benefit and win-win cooperation form the underlying tone of China-Germany relations.

Global Times

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