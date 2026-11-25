Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

The US is neither a party to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) nor a party to the Secretariat of the Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ) Agreement, and therefore has no say in the selection of the location for the agreement's secretariat, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Wednesday. All parties are urged to remain vigilant against attempts to politicize the process of selecting the secretariat's location and turn it into a source of confrontation, Guo added.Guo's remarks came after the US State Department claimed that it welcomes the joint offer by Chile and Belgium to host the Secretariat of the BBNJ Agreement.Guo said that China has already made clear its position on the joint offer by Belgium and Chile to host the Secretariat of the BBNJ Agreement, pointing out that the move contravenes to at least six principles: it contravenes the stipulations of the BBNJ Agreement, procedural justice, established international practice, equitable geographical distribution, fair competition and the original commitment.We wish to reiterate that, under the agreement, decisions on the location of the secretariat, the specific establishment and operational modalities of the information exchange mechanism, and the venues for meetings of subsidiary bodies should all be made by the Conference of the Parties (COP). The information exchange mechanism should be administered by the secretariat. This is a consensus shared by all parties to the agreement, as well as their right and responsibility, Guo said.No country has the right or standing to unilaterally trade away matters that should be subject to collective decision-making by the parties, let alone openly coerce or strong-arm other parties into accepting such arrangements, the spokesperson said.As one of the first signatories and parties to the agreement, as well as its largest contributor, China stands ready to work with the international community, remain true to the agreement's original purpose, and ensure that the selection process proceeds in the right direction, so that the agreement can truly serve the common well-being of all humanity, Guo added.Global Times