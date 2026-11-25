South China Sea Illustration: Chen Xia/GT

According to information recently disclosed by the Philippine side, preliminary consensus has been reached on about 80 percent of the draft Code of Conduct (COC) in the South China Sea. This should have been welcomed as a positive development, yet some media outlets have called the negotiations a "failure" simply because the COC could not be finalized by the year's end. Viewed against the profound shifts in the Asia-Pacific, however, the negotiations' entry into their final stage demonstrates precisely regional countries' determination to manage differences through dialogue and formulate regional rules independently.Such progress in the negotiations rests on solid practical foundations. Peace and stability in the South China Sea bear directly on the development interests of regional countries.Regional countries' widespread wariness of bloc confrontation is also driving the negotiations forward. Southeast Asian countries prioritize the development dividends of practical cooperation and are reluctant to be drawn into major-power rivalry.More than two decades of regional rule-making have laid a solid foundation for the negotiations. China and ASEAN countries signed the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC) in 2002, setting fundamental principles and common norms for addressing South China Sea issues. COC consultations began in 2013; a framework was completed in 2017; a single draft negotiating text emerged in 2018; and the third reading was completed in 2024. Since the beginning of this year, the parties have also reached agreement on the key issue of the COC-DOC relationship. The negotiations have advanced steadily, producing substantial consensus along the way.Pessimistic rhetoric cannot reverse the steady progress of the negotiations. The "failure" claim is, first and foremost, inconsistent with the facts. The vast majority of the COC text has already been completed, with only a handful of provisions concerning its legal nature, geographical scope of application and definitions of terms remaining to be finalized. These provisions involve the sovereignty and maritime rights and interests of the parties concerned. Leaving such difficult issues until the final stage for concentrated efforts to resolve them is a standard practice in multilateral rule-making negotiations. Pending the conclusion of the COC, all parties have committed to continuing to abide by the DOC, meaning that the existing rules-based order in the South China Sea remains intact.Regional countries' attitudes further underscore the promising prospects for the negotiations. In recent years, despite recurring frictions in the South China Sea and persistent external interference, the negotiations have never come to a halt. After Singapore assumes the rotating ASEAN chairmanship next year, negotiations are expected to continue on the basis of the consensus already achieved. ASEAN countries remain committed to the bloc's centrality, are unwilling to take sides and are even less willing to see the South China Sea become an arena for major-power rivalry. Any attempt to reshape the regional order through zero-sum thinking and exclusionary arrangements cannot change the shared choice of regional countries to pursue peace and development.Dialogue and consultation have been China's approach to South China Sea issues - an approach proven to be effective in practice. On the South China Sea issue, China adheres to the "dual-track approach," under which relevant disputes are resolved through negotiations and consultations between the countries directly concerned. At the same time, peace and stability in the region are jointly maintained by China and ASEAN countries. China has consistently supported the conclusion of an effective and substantive COC that is consistent with international law, including the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.Chinese Premier Li Qiang emphasized at the 29th China-ASEAN Summit that China looks forward to the early adoption of a COC in the South China Sea, so as to provide solid institutional safeguards for lasting peace and stability in the region. The closer the negotiations come to the finish line, the more essential it is for all parties to maintain strategic resolve and meet each other halfway.If the parties uphold mutual respect and consensus-based consultation, gradually turning existing consensus into institutional arrangements, the COC will be concluded naturally. That will place the shared vision of a South China Sea of peace, friendship and cooperation on a stronger institutional foundation, bringing greater certainty to the region's lasting peace and prosperity.The author is an associate professor at the School of International Relations and deputy director of the Collaborative Innovation Center of South China Sea Studies, Nanjing University. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn