Chinese law enforcement officers take part in the joint patrol operation along the Mekong River. Photo: CCTV News

A joint patrol involving law enforcement authorities from China, Laos, Myanmar and Thailand is in full swing along the Mekong River this week, as the four countries step up efforts to combat cross-border crimes such as drug trafficking, illegal border crossings and smuggling.The 171st joint patrol operation began on Sunday, with three Chinese law enforcement vessels departing from Jingha Police Wharf in the Xishuangbanna Dai autonomous prefecture, Southwest China's Yunnan Province, according to state broadcaster CCTV.Commanders from the four countries boarded Chinese vessel No.53108, which is serving as the fleet's command center for the operation.Law enforcement vessels from Laos and Myanmar respectively departed from Mengmo in Laos and Wanbang in Myanmar. After conducting separate patrols along designated sections, the vessels are expected to meet at a predetermined location to form a joint fleet, CCTV said.The operation will combine full-route joint patrols, section-based cruises and coordinated ground-river enforcement. Teams are expected to inspect key waterways, riverside ports and ferry crossings, targeting drug trafficking, illegal border crossings, cross-border smuggling and other criminal activities, while identifying potential safety hazards, according to CCTV.The four countries will also hold a multilateral information-exchange meeting to share updates on security conditions along the river, assess emerging criminal trends and discuss closer cooperation in intelligence-sharing, case investigations and joint prevention measures.China will rotate personnel stationed at two joint patrol liaison points in Mengmo and Ban Xiangguo in Laos. Chinese law enforcement officers will also visit relevant departments in Laos, Myanmar and Thailand to discuss practical cooperation to combat crime along the Mekong River and the China-Laos Railway, according to the report.The latest operation comes as transnational criminal networks continue to pose challenges to security in the Mekong subregion, particularly in drug production and trafficking.The Mekong River, which is known as the Lancang River in China, is an important transportation route connecting countries in the region. Its cross-border nature means that criminal activities can extend beyond the jurisdiction of any single country, making information-sharing and coordinated enforcement particularly important.The Thai Office of the Narcotics Control Board has also identified the Mekong as a trafficking route for illicit drugs from the Golden Triangle and the upper Mekong to countries further downstream. Its "Safe Mekong" cooperation framework emphasizes that drug production and trafficking in the region cannot be addressed by one country acting alone.The four-country joint patrol mechanism was established in December 2011, following a deadly attack on two cargo ships on the Mekong River in October of that year, in which 13 Chinese sailors were killed.The incident exposed serious security challenges facing commercial shipping in the region and prompted the four countries to strengthen coordinated law enforcement.Since then, the mechanism has developed beyond vessel patrols to include joint command arrangements, intelligence exchanges, emergency response coordination and law enforcement training.