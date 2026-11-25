Several Type 96A main battle tanks and Type 10 self-propelled mortar systems take part in the opening ceremony of the China-Cambodia Golden Dragon-2026 joint exercises in Port Ream, Cambodia. Photo: PLA Southern Theater Command

The opening ceremony of the China-Cambodia "Golden Dragon 2026" joint military exercises was held on Wednesday morning at the Cambodia-China Joint Support and Training Center in Port Ream, Cambodia, the CCTV News military channel reported.A military affairs expert highlighted the center's expanded role in this year's drills and the significance of the rare participation of main battle tanks in the Golden Dragon series.Representatives of participating troops from both countries and military attaches from several countries stationed in Cambodia attended the ceremony.The exercises, themed "peace, friendship and cooperation," focus on joint counterterrorism, anti-piracy operations and humanitarian relief. They are divided into two directions, maritime-air and land-air, and will be conducted in three stages: adaptive training, command exercises and comprehensive live-force drills.The drills will focus on scenarios including assault and rescue operations, medical treatment and evacuation, joint maritime search and rescue, and maritime inspection and seizure. They are set to run until December 9 at several locations in Cambodia, including Sihanoukville International Airport and Port Ream, CCTV reported.Wang Yunfei, a Chinese military affairs expert, told the Global Times on Wednesday that the fact that the opening ceremony was hosted at the Cambodia-China Joint Support and Training Center suggests that the center is likely to serve as the command hub for this year's exercises, with the drills organized primarily around the facility.This demonstrates Cambodia's emphasis on relations between the two countries, as well as the important position and role of the center within Cambodia's national military system, Wang said.The Cambodia-China Joint Support and Training Center officially began operations on April 5, 2025, according to the Xinhua News Agency.At the inauguration ceremony, both sides emphasized that the center was built and operates on the basis of mutual respect and equal consultation between China and Cambodia, which helps strengthen practical cooperation, better fulfill international obligations and provide international public security goods.During the Golden Dragon 2025 joint exercises, the center provided support for drills on the sea for the first time, according to China's Ministry of National Defense.CCTV also reported on Wednesday that Chinese troops participating in this year's exercises arrived at Port Ream on November 22, with the Cambodia-China Joint Support and Training Center and Cambodian personnel organizing a reception at the pier. Following the ceremony, participating troops from the PLA Army, Navy, Air Force and Joint Logistic Support Force quickly began unloading their equipment. Various vehicles and weapons systems were transported by land to designated areas for deployment.Since arriving, the Chinese contingent has been working closely with its Cambodian counterparts, with preparations proceeding in an orderly manner, according to the PLA Southern Theater Command.The latest official photos and videos show three Chinese naval vessels berthed at the center: the Kunlunshan (Hull 998), a Type 071 amphibious landing ship; the Xuchang (Hull 536), a Type 054A guided-missile frigate; and the Wulunguhu (Hull 893), a Type 903A comprehensive replenishment ship. The footage also shows a lot of Type 96A main battle tanks and military transport trucks among the equipment deployed for the exercises.Wang said that, based on previously released reports, the participation of main battle tanks appears to be a first for the Golden Dragon series.According to CCTV, the Type 96A is a cost-effective tank produced in large numbers and capable of operating across various types of terrain. It serves as one of the PLA Army's main ground assault assets. One of its key strengths is its firepower and fire-control systems, which are comparable to those of third-generation tanks, CCTV reported.The Type 96A remains a major combat platform in the PLA's heavy units in southern China, Wang said. Relatively lightweight and mobile, the tank was previously transported by rail for exercises abroad, including the Center-2019 military exercise in Russia.Its deployment to Cambodia for Golden Dragon 2026 aboard a Type 071, followed by direct unloading at Port Ream, represents a relatively rare publicly documented instance of the PLA using amphibious transport to deploy main battle tanks to a Southeast Asian country, testing its capabilities in long-distance maritime transport of heavy equipment and forward deployment, according to Wang.The Type 96A could also play an important role in counterterrorism scenarios, the expert said. The tank has considerable advantages in terms of protection and firepower in such an operational environment. With its strong defensive and assault capabilities, the tank could serve as a key asset in counterterrorism operations, including encirclement and the elimination of hostile forces.The participation of the Type 96A among other mainstay military assets reflects China's emphasis on this year's exercises and the importance it attaches to Cambodia and military ties between the two countries, Wang noted. Its deployment also points to a further expansion in the scope and significance of China-Cambodia military cooperation.The Golden Dragon joint exercises have been held seven times previously. The exercises are not directed against any third party and are not linked to regional developments or sensitive issues, the CCTV report said.