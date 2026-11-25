Photo: Screenshot from the CCTV News

Chinese customs authorities have dismantled a cross-province criminal network that smuggled more than 38,000 blood samples from pregnant women out of the country for illegal fetal sex identification, with 37 suspects detained, according to the China Central Television (CCTV) News on Wednesday.In March 2025, the Anti-Smuggling Bureau of Shenzhen Customs received a tip-off that a white commercial vehicle was suspected of carrying a large number of blood samples from pregnant women and attempting to smuggle them out of China through the Shenzhen Bay Port for illegal fetal sex testing.Officers intercepted the vehicle at the port. When questioned, the driver gave evasive answers and could not explain what was being transported.An inspection revealed 527 sealed blood sample tubes hidden inside an aftermarket car audio system in the vehicle's trunk. Each tube was accompanied by an application form for fetal sex identification issued by an overseas testing institution.Further investigation uncovered an underground criminal network operating across multiple provinces. Authorities dismantled four criminal groups and detained 37 suspects. More than 2,000 additional blood sample tubes were intercepted within China, while investigations confirmed that over 38,000 samples had been smuggled out of the country.The samples contain genetic information from two generations, posing potentially serious risks to personal genetic privacy and information security, the report said.Global Times