A visitor learns about waste plastic recycling process during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Wu Qinghao)

Since the start of the year, Beijing has installed 48 eco-friendly benches made from recycled materials across 26 public spaces, as part of the capital's efforts to promote waste sorting and build a circular economy.The public spaces span historic streets, city parks, waterfront greenways and commercial plazas in seven districts, namely Dongcheng, Xicheng, Chaoyang, Haidian, Fengtai, Shijingshan and Tongzhou, the Beijing Municipal Commission of Urban Management said.The recycled seats come in two main types. The "cloud benches" are made from polypropylene materials such as recycled takeout boxes and plastic drink cups, which go through washing, shredding, modification and injection molding. Each contains material recycled from roughly 1,000 takeout containers. The "board benches" are made from milk cartons that are sorted, stripped of their aluminum and plastic layers, and crushed before being hot-pressed into recycled composite board.Each recycled seat features a sign explaining where its recycled materials came from and how much was used.Beijing has been expanding its recyclables collection system in recent years, linking neighborhood drop-off points, transfer stations and sorting centers so that low-value recyclables such as plastic takeout boxes and drink cups can be collected, transported and processed. This takeout-container recycling network now covers more than 20 universities, parks and railway stations, over 140 office buildings and 11,207 communities with recycling machines.The capital has also launched a citywide online recycling platform that lets residents book door-to-door pickup for old furniture, renovation waste and used appliances, and publishes prices for recyclables such as paper, plastic, metal and textiles."What matters in building a full recycling chain is not making end products into showpieces, but giving residents feedback when they sort and letting them see the results in public spaces, so that sorting continues to be turned into resources," said Liu Jie, an official with the Beijing Municipal Commission of Urban Management.According to the commission, Beijing will add more recycled benches in more places, including upgraded neighborhoods, improved parks and commercial areas with better walking and cycling routes, while continuing to strengthen its recyclables collection system.