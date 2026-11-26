This photo taken on Nov. 25, 2026 shows the scene of a side event hosted by the Chinese delegation at the 31st Session of the Conference of the States Parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention (CSP-31) in The Hague, the Netherlands. China urged Japan to accelerate the destruction of abandoned chemical weapons in China at the CSP-31 in The Hague on Wednesday, stressing that prolonged delays in addressing the issue remain a major practical obstacle to achieving "a world free of chemical weapons." (Xinhua/Shao Haijun)

China urged Japan to accelerate the destruction of abandoned chemical weapons in China at the 31st Session of the Conference of the States Parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention (CSP-31) in The Hague on Wednesday, stressing that prolonged delays in addressing the issue remain a major practical obstacle to achieving "a world free of chemical weapons."The Chinese delegation hosted a side event titled "Current Status and Challenges with Respect to the Destruction of the Chemical Weapons Abandoned by Japan on the Territory of China," highlighting delays in the destruction process and calling on Japan to fulfill its obligations under the Convention. More than 100 representatives from over 40 countries attended the event.According to the Chinese delegation, Japan has missed its deadlines for destroying the abandoned chemical weapons four times. The latest plan, adopted in 2022, is due to expire in 2027, putting Japan at risk of missing the deadline for a fifth time. Japan's budget for addressing the abandoned chemical weapons in China was cut by 22 percent this year compared with 2025, even as its defense budget continued to rise.Shen Bo of China's Permanent Representation to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) said discussions at the Conference of the States Parties had reflected several shared understandings within the international community regarding the Japanese abandoned chemical weapons."Concerns are growing over delays in the destruction process, particularly the risk that Japan could miss the 2027 deadline. The international community expects Japan, as the state that abandoned the weapons, to fulfill its obligations under the Convention and accelerate their destruction," Shen said.He said Japan must adopt a serious and responsible attitude toward its historical, political and legal responsibilities. Any attempt to whitewash its wartime crimes or rewrite history would not be accepted by China or the international community."Japan must show genuine commitment by faithfully fulfilling its obligations under the Convention and substantially increasing investment in personnel, technology and funding. It must also take swift action by providing accurate information on burial sites, improving the efficiency of excavation and recovery operations, and assuming responsibility for treating contaminated soil and water," Shen told Xinhua after the side event.Vladimir Tarabrin of the Permanent Representation of the Russian Federation to the OPCW said Russia's position on the chemical weapons abandoned by Japan during World War II was "clear and unequivocal.""This is not a matter of Japan's goodwill, nor is it an act of charity. It is Japan's legal and moral obligation to rid itself of this legacy of the Second World War as soon as possible," he added.OPCW Director-General Sabrina Dallafior stressed that recovering and destroying the chemical weapons abandoned by Japan in China is an important part of the international community's shared goal of permanently and completely eliminating chemical weapons worldwide."This is a difficult task, but one that must be accomplished," she said.