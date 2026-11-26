This mobile phone photo taken on Nov. 24, 2026 shows people participating in a launch ceremony of HIV/AIDS response initiatives at Kuwadzana High School in Banket, Zvimba District of Mashonaland West Province, Zimbabwe. (Xinhua/Ye Ting)

Zimbabwe on Tuesday launched the Chinese government-funded project on addressing high adolescent girls and young women HIV prevalence in four high-burden provinces, alongside two other initiatives to strengthen the country's HIV/AIDS response.The project was launched at a ceremony held at Kuwadzana High School in Banket, Zvimba District of Mashonaland West Province.Zimbabwean first lady Auxillia Mnangagwa paid tribute to China for its enduring friendship and solidarity with Zimbabwe, noting that the Chinese-funded HIV program reflected the strong bilateral partnership between the two countries and a shared commitment to improving health outcomes and community development in Zimbabwe."The three initiatives demonstrate our commitment to advancing health development, gender equality and community resilience," she said, also emphasizing the importance of building the capacity of women and girls to respond to climate change so they could enjoy climate-smart livelihoods, as they are often the most affected.Speaking at the same event, Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Zhou Ding said the project, funded by the Chinese government and implemented by UNAIDS Zimbabwe, marked an important milestone in efforts to bolster Zimbabwe's national HIV/AIDS response and to safeguard the health and wellbeing of its most vulnerable communities.

This mobile phone photo taken on Nov. 24, 2026 shows Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Zhou Ding speaking at a launch ceremony of HIV/AIDS response initiatives at Kuwadzana High School in Banket, Zvimba District of Mashonaland West Province, Zimbabwe. (Xinhua/Ye Ting)

"The project we launch today stands as another powerful demonstration of the deep fraternal bond between China and Zimbabwe. Through our partnership with UNAIDS Zimbabwe, we seek to reinforce Zimbabwe's national efforts to curb HIV transmission, expand equitable access to testing and treatment, and safeguard the health and dignity of thousands of adolescent girls and young women across the four provinces," Zhou said.The project would use comprehensive interventions, including community-based health education, outreach services, wider testing provision and strengthened care referral pathways, to address both the immediate and underlying drivers of HIV transmission and help build healthier, safer and more resilient communities for generations to come, according to Zhou.