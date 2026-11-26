Zhu Guangyao, China's former vice finance minister, delivers a keynote speech in the Think Asia Forum 2026 in Singapore, on Nov. 25, 2026. The Think Asia Forum 2026 was held in Singapore on Wednesday, bringing together participants to discuss how openness, innovation and cooperation can drive Asia's development through collaboration in areas such as media, think tanks and local partnerships. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)

The Think Asia Forum 2026 was held in Singapore on Wednesday, bringing together participants to discuss how openness, innovation and cooperation can drive Asia's development through collaboration in areas such as media, think tanks and local partnerships.Chinese Ambassador to Singapore Cao Zhongming said in his opening remarks that Asia's development should promote broad-based prosperity while addressing the needs of different countries and communities, ensuring that the benefits of growth are shared more widely across the region.China will work with other Asian countries to promote peace, strengthen cooperation, expand openness and foster greater inclusiveness across the region, he said.Yu Yunquan, vice president of the China International Communications Group, said the organization will draw on its strengths in people-to-people exchanges and think tank research to deepen cooperation among Asian think tanks. It will support exchanges and joint research among scholars, media professionals and young people from different countries, and help turn ideas into practical recommendations for regional development, he said.Yu called on countries to expand Asia's development opportunities through openness and cooperation, safeguard regional peace and stability through dialogue, and shape the region's future through intellectual exchange.Qiu Linchuan, chair of the Wee Kim Wee School of Communication and Information at Nanyang Technological University, said genuine openness means countries maintaining the autonomy to chart their own development paths, while ensuring that the flow of goods, capital, data and knowledge serves local communities. It also means listening to voices from the Global South and addressing the concerns of grassroots workers and rural communities, he said.Innovation, he said, should extend beyond cutting-edge technologies to include new approaches to institutions, governance and communication, while also drawing on local resources to promote inclusive growth and reduce inequality. Asian cooperation, Qiu added, should build on the region's longstanding traditions of interaction and begin with practical joint initiatives, such as think tanks sharing expertise and conducting joint research.Zhu Guangyao, China's former vice finance minister, said in a keynote speech that the world is at a critical juncture in the fourth industrial revolution, driven by artificial intelligence (AI), and that regulatory frameworks need to keep pace with technological advances.Asia has an important role to play in this process, Zhu said. He outlined three priorities for regional cooperation: avoiding taking sides and pursuing an independent development path for Asia, strengthening policy coordination and aligning rules, and developing blockchain infrastructure as shared public infrastructure for the region.Alfred Schipke, director of the East Asian Institute at the National University of Singapore, told Xinhua that Asia's large middle-class population and its contribution of about two-thirds of global economic growth reflect its significant potential, both for the region and the rest of the world.Asia has considerable opportunities in digital technology, AI, the development of the ASEAN Power Grid and investment, he said. The region's experience in the digital economy, particularly in payment systems, as well as its advances in AI, can also offer valuable lessons for other parts of the world, he added.Chong Sin Woon, former deputy education minister in Malaysia, said that cooperation in business, technology and trade ultimately depends on people-to-people exchanges, adding that youth exchanges and educational cooperation are key to strengthening Malaysia-China and China-ASEAN ties.More Chinese students have been studying in Malaysia in recent years, while more Malaysian students are choosing China over Western countries, creating new opportunities for educational cooperation in Asia, he noted.Huang Rihan, dean of the Maritime Silk Road Research Institute at Huaqiao University, said that Asian countries have their own strengths in industry and technology, and that building mutual trust is key to harnessing these complementary strengths for shared development.He said countries could foster greater understanding and trust through stronger policy dialogue between governments, closer networks among universities and think tanks, and more exchanges between businesses and industry players. This would lay the groundwork for greater talent mobility and sharing, deeper think-tank exchanges and technological cooperation, and closer integration of regional industrial chains, Huang added.The forum was jointly hosted by the China International Communications Group, Tsinghua University, Xiamen University and Nanyang Technological University, and brought together over 150 representatives from academic institutions, think tanks and media organizations across Asia.

Alfred Schipke, director of the East Asian Institute at the National University of Singapore, delivers a keynote speech in the Think Asia Forum 2026 in Singapore, on Nov. 25, 2026. The Think Asia Forum 2026 was held in Singapore on Wednesday, bringing together participants to discuss how openness, innovation and cooperation can drive Asia's development through collaboration in areas such as media, think tanks and local partnerships. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)