Huawei holds its seventh Innovation and Intellectual Property Forum in Beijing on November 24, 2026. Photo: Courtesy of Huawei

Chinese tech giant Huawei announced on Tuesday that its outbound patent licensing revenue has topped $6.9 billion, first among companies with revenue on the order of $100 billion, with leading US firms such as Qualcomm and HP Inc among its licensees.Analysts said this milestone shows that Huawei's decades of sustained research and development (R&D) investments have yielded breakthroughs that Western decoupling efforts have failed to contain, and that Chinese tech companies' openness to global cooperation is borne out by concrete partnerships."At Huawei, a patent represents more than a legal right," Fan Zhiyong, a vice president and chief intellectual property officer of Huawei, said at Huawei's seventh Innovation and Intellectual Property (IP) Forum in Beijing, under the theme of "Invent to Excel, Open to Empower."Huawei has filed 450,000 patents applications since 1995. "Less well known is that we received 3,052 US patents in 2025, placing us No.4 in the US that year, according to the annual ranking by patent service organization IFI Claims," Fan said.In 2025, Huawei signed licensing agreements with 20 new licensees in seven industries, including network and communications equipment, consumer electronics and computing, Internet of Things, and automotive. Foreign companies that directly obtained licenses from Huawei in 2025-26 include Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen Group companies, Qualcomm, HP Inc, and Harman in the US, as well as Seiko Solutions, Mitsubishi Fuso, and Fujitec in Japan."With decades of heavy investment in R&D, Huawei is showcasing increasingly strong innovation and IP capability, especially in original and irreplaceable technologies. As a result, in the telecommunications industry, hardly any network equipment or device can be built without running into Huawei's patents," Ma Jihua, a Beijing-based veteran telecom industry analyst, told the Global Times.On the one hand, Huawei has not been brought to its knees by US suppression and restrictions but has demonstrated ever-greater fighting spirit and achieved more significant results. On the other hand, it underscores Chinese tech firms' openness to global cooperation despite rising Wester protectionism, Ma said."Global IP institutions set the shared, balanced rules of the road to reward inventors for their investment. Innovative enterprises, for their part, turn those rules into real-world practice: through voluntary licensing, open collaboration and responsible technology diffusion," Francis Gurry, a former director general of the World Intellectual Property Organization, said at the forum."Together, they can uphold the core bargain of intellectual property - rewarding excellence in invention, while opening pathways for broader innovation empowerment, for the benefit of the whole global ecosystem," he said.Huawei has become one of the world's leading holders of standard-essential patents (SEPs), and the SEP licensing system underpins open collaboration, stimulates competition, and encourages innovation, Robin Jacob, a former judge of the Court of Appeal of England and Wales, said in a video speech at the forum.Yet that standing was not built overnight. Huawei's breakthroughs are the result of long-term commitment to basic research and sustained R&D investment.In 2025, Huawei invested 192.3 billion yuan ($28.85 billion) in R&D, accounting for 21.8 percent of its annual revenue. Over the past five years, R&D spending has stayed above 20 percent of revenue. From 2007 through 2025, Huawei's total R&D investment exceeded 1.8 trillion yuan, according to company data.Among its milestone achievements, Huawei unveiled in May the Tau Scaling Law, a new principle for guiding the future development of the semiconductor industry. In September, Huawei launched its Mate XT 2 tri-fold smartphone powered by the new Kirin 9050 Pro chip, the first high-performance processor to use logic folding technology.At the forum, the inventors behind the Tau Scaling Law, UnifiedBus, near-packaged optics, and 6G took the stage to share their 0-to-1 breakthroughs.Drawing inspirations from the traditional Chinese mortise-and-tenon design, the core technology of the Tau (τ) Scaling Law - LogicFolding - features hybrid bonding that enables ultra-short-distance interconnects with near-zero spacing.Guided by the Tau Scaling Law, Huawei has innovated in clocking schemes, heterogeneous integration, vertical power delivery, modem architecture, and cache architecture to build Kirin 9050 Pro chips. Inspired by the Yellow Crane Tower, the design uses through-silicon vias that run vertically through the chip like sturdy pillars, along with mortise-and-tenon-style hybrid bonding for ultra-short interconnects with near-zero spacing."The quality of a patent comes from the genuine technology breakthroughs behind it. And a company's standing in intellectual property comes from its sustained investment in research and the accumulation of knowledge and innovation over time," said Zhu Peiying, Huawei fellow and IEEE fellow, at the forum.The company's Chaspark, a non-profit online platform, brings together scholars from different fields for exchange and collaboration and offers free access to global science and technology information. To date, Huawei has established 86 foundational technology labs and more than 180 joint innovation labs.In 2011, Huawei pooled its global R&D resources into 2012 Laboratories, set up to pursue frontier basic research on a five-to-ten-year horizon. It focuses on medium- to long-term work - ICT network architecture, standards, materials - rather than products or releases meant to pay off quickly. "A fundamental theory takes decades to mature. If we trade serious work on theory for slogans, we'll be no stronger for it decades from now. So we still need to keep our heads down and do the slow, solid work," Ren Zhengfei, founder and CEO of Huawei, previously said.Looking ahead, Fan reaffirmed Huawei's commitment to innovation and openness, "We look forward to working with partners across every sector to advance technology and industry and to bring the benefits of innovation to everyone."