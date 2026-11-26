Photo: VCG

China's Ministry of State Security (MSS) on Thursday disclosed three cases in which foreign intelligence agents used social media to approach individuals in China, seeking to obtain intelligence through romantic relationships, part-time jobs and fabricated requests for help.In November 2023, a man surnamed Zhang, who lived in a border region of China, met a woman calling herself Xiaozhuo through a social media feature that connects nearby users. The two quickly developed an online romantic relationship, the MSS said in an article posted on WeChat.After learning where Zhang was located, the woman told him that she had grown up in the area and had dreamed of becoming a pilot, but that her family's financial circumstances had prevented her from pursuing that ambition. Claiming that she wanted to see what a military base looked like, she persuaded him to take photographs of military facilities.Despite knowing that photography was prohibited in restricted military areas, Zhang repeatedly took photographs and videos around a nearby military installation, eventually sending her nearly 100 photographs and dozens of videos.Chinese state security authorities later determined that the woman was an agent working for a foreign intelligence service. Zhang was dealt with in accordance with the law, the ministry said.In another case, an unemployed man surnamed Wang was recruited online in November 2024 by a person posing as a photographer, who offered him 500 yuan ($70) per assignment to take photographs at designated border locations.Despite harboring suspicions about the person's identity, Wang sent dozens of photographs and several videos of military installations and defense-related roads. Chinese authorities later identified the purported photographer as an agent of a foreign intelligence service and took legal action against Wang.In a separate case, a taxi driver surnamed Luo, who lived in a border region, met an online contact in June 2025 who claimed to work at a facility handling classified information. The acquaintance later asked Luo to retrieve a laptop allegedly left at the facility.Upon Luo's arrival, the acquaintance requested a video call to verify Luo's location and survey the surroundings. Stopped by security guards while attempting to enter the facility, Luo learned that no such employee worked there and promptly reported the incident to state security authorities. The acquaintance was later identified as an agent of a foreign intelligence service.The MSS warned that foreign spies often exploit online friendships and romantic relationships to gain the trust of their targets, gradually breaking down their defenses and persuading them to violate confidentiality rules.Foreign intelligence agents also target job seekers, using financial incentives to lure them into photographing military installations, facilities handling classified information and infrastructure. Others disguise espionage missions as routine requests for help, fabricating emergencies to obtain sensitive information or internal documents.The ministry urged the public to remain vigilant against suspicious online relationships, job offers and requests for assistance, and to report potential espionage activities through its official reporting channels.Global Times