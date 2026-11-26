Students have a "campus labor education and life skills improvement" course at Nankai University in north China's Tianjin Municipality in October, 2026. (Xinhua)

The location is listed as "to be announced." The instructor might be a cafeteria chef, while the assignment could be a mooncake or a dripping tap.Officially, the course is called "campus labor education and life skills improvement." At Nankai University in north China's Tianjin Municipality, students have given it a better name, the "daily life class." A general elective run jointly by the university's logistics office, catering center and reception service, it has become one of the most popular courses this semester.Its settings are deliberately ordinary: a cafeteria kitchen, a repair room or a garden. Students learn to knead dough and control heat to make pastries, brew coffee, install a water pipe or change a socket. Their instructors are cafeteria chefs, maintenance workers and baristas, people who usually work behind the scenes of university life.The student reviews are simple and warm. "It's surprisingly addictive," one commented. Others compared the course to a night school course charging 10,000 yuan (1,500 U.S. dollars) and joked: "Mom doesn't have to worry about my life anymore." One student resolved to finish knitting a sweater. Another planned to cook a meal for her parents at the end of the semester.Demand for this course stretches far beyond the Nankai campus. A survey of more than 1,300 students from over 160 Chinese universities found that nearly 90 percent of respondents believed universities should offer life-skills courses, and at least 81 percent said they would enroll.For many students, the class is their first real exposure to domestic responsibilities. Growing up studying and revising for exams, many urban Chinese youth had their daily lives entirely managed by parents and grandparents. When they start living on their own, many complain that they never learned how to cook, sew a button or fix a leaking tap.In 2020, the central government issued guidelines making labor education an essential part of the curriculum from primary school all the way through university.While some critics argue that such courses risk becoming performative "photo opportunities," Nankai's course is designed around the students' practical needs, teaching the basic skills that will benefit them later on in life. It also brings frontline workers onto the teaching podium, a design that course organizers say is meant to foster respect for manual labor.As one student put it, the course taught them that "labor is the most vivid classroom," moving beyond the abstract world of algorithms and screens to the tangible reality of making something with their own hands.