The Ministry of Commerce of China File photo: VCG

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) said on Thursday that China welcomes the EU's decision to remove Chinese firm Yusha Group Co from its Russia-related export control sanctions list, calling it conducive to a sound environment for normal cooperation between enterprises on both sides.‌"We have noted the relevant situation. China welcomes the EU's lifting of sanctions against the relevant Chinese company, which is conducive to creating a sound environment for normal cooperation between enterprises on both sides," a MOFCOM spokesperson said in a Q&A published on the ministry's website on Thursday. "We hope the EU will continue to remove more Chinese companies from the sanctions list."‌The spokesperson also said that China has recently received written applications from relevant EU companies for removal from China's export control list, and that the ministry is conducting assessments and going through the delisting review procedures.‌Global Times