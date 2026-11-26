MOFCOM spokesperson He Yadong Photo: Tao Mingyang/GT
China will closely follow the progress of the EU's subsequent investigation and firmly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese industries, China’s Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) spokesperson He Yadong said at a regular press conference on Thursday, in response to a question regarding EU’s provisional measures on hybrid vehicles.
China and the EU had held pre-initiation consultations on the case regarding EU’s provisional measures on hybrid vehicles export quota. Under three principles, namely compliance, non-discrimination and respect for facts, the two sides reached an understanding on trade arrangements for hybrid vehicles, He said.
“Protectionism leads nowhere, and openness and cooperation are the right way forward. China hopes the EU will earnestly abide by the consensus reached in the China-EU consultations and conduct a fair investigation in strict accordance with WTO rules,” He said.
The European Commission
(EC) on Tuesday issued provisional measures setting import quotas for certain hybrid vehicles, effective on December 1. Under the measures, hybrid vehicle exports to the EU from nine major trading partners—including China, the UK, Turkey, Japan, and South Korea—will face quota restrictions.
The provisional measures will stay in place for up to 200 days. China's quota of 192,000 units—an annualized quota of 350,000 units—is the largest among all import sources.
Global Times