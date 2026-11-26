Single-lens 3D microscope cameras draw attendees to try it out at a South Korean booth during the 28th China Hi-Tech Fair in Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province. Photo: CNS photo

The 28th China Hi-Tech Fair (CHTF), one of the country's largest and most influential technology exhibitions, opened on Thursday at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center in Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province, bringing together more than 5,000 exhibitors from more than 120 countries and regions, with more than 100 new technologies and products making their global debuts.What distinguishes this year's fair is its focus on the entire innovation chain - frontier technologies creating new application scenarios, multiple sectors converging to generate industrial momentum, and extensive business matchmaking opportunities shortening the path from research findings to commercial applications. This is exactly how new quality productive forces are developed in practice, according to an industry analyst.Known as "China's No.1 technology show," the CHTF has long served as a key window for observing the country's innovation capacity and the trajectory of global industrial development.Running through Saturday under the theme "Technology Leads Development, Industry Integrates Fusion," the three-day fair spans 400,000 square meters of exhibition space with 22 specialized zones covering major national scientific and technological equipment, tech industrial chains, frontier technologies, artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics, semiconductors and integrated circuits, the low-altitude economy and aerospace, scientific and technological achievements from cities and provinces, international technological achievements, and financial and investment services.At the fair, Hangzhou-based DEEP Robotics has unveiled its new Jueying X50 quadruped robot and the DR02 humanoid traffic management robot, designed for urban traffic scenarios. According to the company, the Jueying X50 integrates a high-rigidity, high-response joint system with optimized body structure, enabling it to carry a rated payload of 50 kilograms while maintaining a speed of 3 meters per second over distances of more than 2 kilometers. The robot is expected to have applications in power and energy, emergency rescue, fire response, and industrial maintenance.The DR02 humanoid robot, featuring a distinctive fluorescent design, combines real-time voice interaction with traffic management support. It is designed to operate outdoors in rainy, dusty, and extreme-temperature conditions, and can autonomously patrol along preset routes or move between multiple duty points, offering flexible deployment for traffic management operations, the company told the Global Times on Thursday.Industrial AI agent provider SmartMore has showcased its cutting-edge AI sensors and the ViMo X industrial vision agent, which performs high-precision quality inspections and code tracing in demanding conditions, including on high reflective surfaces and high-speed production lines.Shenzhen-based tech giants including Huawei, BYD, Tencent and Sunwoda are also exhibiting, presenting proprietary computing infrastructure, new-energy vehicles, general-purpose large models and high-end laser equipment. Meanwhile, companies such as Unitree Robotics, CATL and State Grid are highlighting China's innovation ecosystem, which spans computing power, AI, new energy, low-altitude aviation and semiconductors.Industry observers said that this year's fair reflects a broader shift in China's manufacturing sector, with companies moving from testing individual technologies to deploying integrated intelligent solutions.A SmartMore staff member at the venue said that in previous years, customers typically purchased individual inspection or code-reading devices for pilot projects. Now, more companies are directly deploying integrated intelligent agent solutions.The shift reflects rising demand for "physical AI" in manufacturing, where enterprises increasingly seek scalable applications rather than standalone technology trials, the person told the Global Times on Thursday.SmartMore said that it has so far delivered more than 140,000 industrial AI agents to more than 730 manufacturing companies worldwide, covering sectors such as consumer electronics, new energy, automobiles, and precision manufacturing.According to the organizers, the Shenzhen fair aims to facilitate international innovators' access to the Chinese market while helping Chinese enterprises connect with global partners and expand internationally.Beyond serving as a showcase for domestic innovation, the CHTF is also positioned as a major platform for international technological exchange and cooperation. This year's fair features exhibition delegations from the US, Germany, Singapore, Argentina and other countries in the international friendship city technology zone.Building on the momentum of Asia-Pacific cooperation, the fair has also attracted delegations from more than 10 APEC economies, including Russia, Australia, Canada and South Korea, providing overseas innovators with opportunities to enter the Chinese market and helping domestic firms expand globally.At this year's CHTF, a global procurement matchmaking conference will be rolled out to help professional buyers precisely connect with international procurement resources. Representatives from major companies including Nvidia, Foxconn, Samsung, Tesla, Microsoft, Sony, Siemens and Panasonic will participate, giving domestic technology companies direct access to global supply chains and overseas markets.As China seeks to cultivate new quality productive forces and accelerate industrial upgrading, the CHTF remains an important venue where technologies are translated into commercial applications, while helping global participants gain a better understanding of the country's rapidly evolving innovation ecosystem, Xiang Ligang, director-general of the Zhongguancun Modern Information Consumer Application Industry Technology Alliance, told the Global Times on Thursday.Xiang said that the fair is not only a global platform for showcasing and commercializing high-tech achievements, but also an important window for overseas industry observers to assess China's technological capabilities and follow the trajectory of global industrial transformation."By breaking down industrial boundaries and accelerating the application of frontier technologies, this year's fair aims to inject fresh momentum into new quality productive forces and the high-quality development of the sci-tech industry," the analyst noted.China's emerging industries and advanced manufacturing sectors continued post strong growth in the first 10 months of 2026. National Bureau of Statistics data showed that China's industrial output rose 5.3 percent year-on-year. Emerging growth drivers, including high-end and smart manufacturing, contributed more than half of the increase, according to the Xinhua News Agency.