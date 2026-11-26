Tourists from Vietnam pose for selfies in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, May 2, 2026. China's inbound tourism booms thanks to visa exemption policies. (Photo by Hao Yaxin/Xinhua)

China on Thursday unveiled a five-year plan for the development of trade in services, outlining measures to further integrate its services sector into the global economy, a move that a Chinese expert said sends a clear signal of the country's continued commitment to high-level opening-up.At a time when rising protectionism and trade barriers are weighing on global business confidence, China's continued efforts to expand market access and facilitate the cross-border flows of data, capital and personnel stand in contrast to the growing trend of trade restrictions in some economies, the expert said.The plan for the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-30) period, jointly released by eight departments, including the Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM), the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, outlines 25 key tasks across seven areas.By 2030, China aims to steadily expand its services trade, including further increasing its share of the country's total foreign trade, achieving more balanced imports and exports, and significantly enhancing its international competitiveness, according to the plan.China is already a large and growing market for foreign services providers.According to figures included in the plan, China's total services trade exceeded 8 trillion yuan for the first time in 2025, reaching 8.08 trillion yuan and accounting for 15.1 percent of the country's total foreign trade. Services imports reached 4.46 trillion yuan, recording an average annual growth rate of 11.1 percent during the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-25) period.To better meet the country's growing demand for high-quality services, China will steadily expand market access in key sectors, including value-added telecommunications and healthcare, to attract more internationally renowned enterprises to invest in China and introduce a wider range of services into the domestic market, according to the plan.The country will also revise and release its catalog of encouraged services imports, expanding imports of research and development, design, resource recycling and environmental management services, while encouraging imports of high-quality consumer services in areas such as healthcare, the performing arts and sporting events."China's industrial upgrading and evolving consumption needs are generating demand for increasingly sophisticated services... This presents considerable opportunities for international services providers, particularly in areas where they possess established technological or professional expertise," Hu Qimu, a professor at the Maritime Silk Road Institute of Huaqiao University, told the Global Times.In addition to further implementing its negative list for cross-border trade in services and advancing comprehensive pilot and demonstration programs for expanding opening-up in the services sector, China has also vowed to introduce measures to facilitate the cross-border business activities of multinational companies.For example, the plan announced on Thursday supports eligible regions in exploring arrangements to facilitate the cross-border transfer of personal information within multinational companies. It also calls for more efficient security assessments for outbound transfers of important data and personal information, which would facilitate compliant cross-border data transfers by enterprises and institutions engaged in services trade.The document also supports eligible enterprises in operating integrated domestic and foreign currency cash pools to facilitate intragroup fund allocation, and calls for greater convenience in cross-border travel for foreign nationals, including executives and technical personnel.China's efforts to reduce institutional barriers to cross-border business activities also extend to closer alignment with international economic and trade rules.According to the plan, China will take the lead in pilot programs for the implementation of the World Trade Organization agreements on electronic commerce and investment facilitation, while actively pursuing negotiations in services trade and investment.Notably, alongside these efforts to improve regulatory compatibility, the plan explicitly calls for strengthening policy dialogue and mutually beneficial cooperation with major economies such as the US and the EU in services trade sectors including tourism, finance and insurance, telecommunications and the computer sector, cloud operations and creative design.All these areas of cooperation highlight an often overlooked aspect of China's economic relations with developed economies, said Hu, since much of the trade imbalance debate in the West has focused on merchandise trade, while economies such as the US have long maintained substantial services trade surpluses with China.According to the Office of the US Trade Representative, the US services trade surplus with China stood at $34.4 billion in 2025, up 6.9 percent compared with 2024.China's efforts to further expand services imports despite its existing services trade deficit reflect its commitment to promoting more balanced trade, in line with its stated position that "it does not pursue trade surpluses," Li Changan, a professor at the Academy of China Open Economy Studies at the University of International Business and Economics, told the Global Times.By further opening its growing services market and improving the business environment, China is turning domestic demand into commercial opportunities for its trading partners worldwide, particularly valuable as rising trade barriers constrain global growth, said Li.