The J-20A stealth fighter Photo: CCTV

China's J-20A stealth fighter will make its first flight performance at the 16th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai, South China's Guangdong Province, in December, while the Y-20B transport aircraft will be put on static display at the event for the first time, with its cargo hold open to visitors, China's state broadcaster CCTV reported on Thursday.The exhibition, also known as Airshow China, is set to run from December 7 to 13, with the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force showcasing 33 types of equipment and combining flight demonstrations with static displays.The J-20A, J-35A, J-16, Y-20B transport aircraft and YY-20A aerial refueling aircraft will all take part in flight demonstrations, according to the PLA Air Force. The J-20A's appearance will mark its first flight demonstration at Airshow China, offering visitors a closer look at an upgraded version of China's fifth-generation stealth fighter.The J-20A was first publicly unveiled on September 3, 2025, during the military parade held in Beijing marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.Chinese military affairs expert Song Zhongping told the Global Times on Thursday that the J-20A represents a major upgrade over the original J-20, with improvements to its avionics, flight-control and fire-control systems intended to strengthen its situational awareness and overall combat capabilities.The aircraft is also equipped with domestically developed engines, Song said, which provide greater thrust than the engines used in earlier versions of the J-20.The stronger engine is expected to improve the aircraft's acceleration and supersonic cruising capabilities, allowing it to better meet the performance requirements set during its original design, he said."The J-20A's scheduled appearance at the air show indicates that its combat capabilities have reached standard requirements. Further upgrades could follow, with future variants building on the J-20A through additional refinements," he added.The air show will also feature the first static display of the Y-20B, an upgraded version of China's domestically developed large military transport aircraft. The Air Force will open the aircraft's cargo hold to visitors, allowing them to see its interior and cargo capacity.According to Song, the Y-20B's most significant upgrade is its engine. While the earlier Y-20A was powered by Russian-made D-30KP-2 turbofan engines, the upgraded version is equipped with China's domestically developed WS-20 high-bypass-ratio turbofan engines.The Y-20 was originally designed with a maximum payload target of about 66 metric tons, but the earlier engine limited its practical carrying capacity, according to Song. The more powerful WS-20 engine will allow the Y-20B to better meet the aircraft's original payload design target, he said.The change is expected to improve thrust and fuel efficiency, enhancing the aircraft's payload capacity and range, Song said.According to Song, the decision to open the Y-20B's cargo hold aims to showcase its large internal capacity and heavy-lift capability. The aircraft is expected to be able to carry China's heaviest Type 99A or Type 99B main battle tank, a feat that other Chinese transport aircraft cannot achieve, he said"The display also reflects China's growing confidence in its ability to develop large military transport aircraft, a field once dominated by a handful of countries," Song said.In addition to the two aircraft, the Air Force will display a new-generation early-warning radar system and other equipment.For the flight demonstrations, the Chinese Air Force's Bayi aerobatic team will perform alongside the Russian Knights of the Russian Aerospace Forces and the UAE Air Force's Al Fursan aerobatic team, according to the CCTV report.