Type 055 destroyer the Nanchang Photo: VCG

The first public open-house event showcasing a Type 055 large destroyer at the 16th Airshow China has drawn fresh attention to the development of China's domestically developed large destroyer. Since the launch of its first vessel in 2017, the Type 055 fleet has grown to 10 publicly unveiled ships, with the class taking on increasingly important roles in carrier group air defense, long-range reconnaissance, fleet command and coordinated operations across multiple domains. Further expansion of the fleet is expected to support the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy's growing operational needs in distant waters, a military affairs expert told the Global Times.The Type 055 guided-missile destroyer represents a milestone in the development of the Chinese Navy. It is the largest, most technologically advanced and most capable destroyer ever built for the PLA Navy. In recent years, the fleet of these 10,000-ton-class warships has continued to grow.On January 12, 2020, the Nanchang (Hull 101), the first Type 055 independently developed by China, was commissioned into the PLA Navy. Seven more Type 055 destroyers, with hull numbers ranging from 102 to 108, were subsequently unveiled: the Lhasa, Anshan, Wuxi, Dalian, Yan'an, Zunyi and Xianyang.On March 8, CCTV released footage of the Dongguan (Hull 109) and Anqing (Hull 110), indicating that the two vessels had entered service. This brought the number of publicly unveiled Type 055 to 10.According to previous reports, the first eight Type 055 were assigned to the navies of the PLA Northern and Southern Theater Commands. The newly commissioned two in the second batch earlier this year have been assigned to the navy of the PLA Eastern Theater Command, meaning that all three theater command navies now operate the Type 055.Zhang Junshe, a Chinese military affairs expert, told the Global Times that while it took approximately six years for the Nanchang to go from construction to commissioning, the construction cycles of subsequent batches have been significantly shortened. This indicates that a stable and mature process has been established across design, construction, outfitting and sea trials, backed by a reliable and well-developed supply chain.The core advantages of the Type 055 lie in two areas, Zhang said. The first is its advanced reconnaissance, early-warning and information-integration capabilities. The second is its formidable weapons systems.Zhang noted that the Type 055 has multiple operational roles. It can serve as a core escort vessel for aircraft carrier strike groups, providing an important layer of protection. It can also operate alongside large amphibious assault ships, such as the Type 075 and Type 076, to form amphibious strike groups, providing air-defense and sea-control support for amphibious operations and long-range landing missions.In addition, the Type 055 can lead its own task group, working with Type 052C and Type 052D guided-missile destroyers, as well as Type 054A and Type 054B frigates, to form long-range maritime strike groups, Zhang said.Over the years, Type 055 destroyers have taken part in a series of significant naval missions, demonstrating their expanding operational roles in waters both near and far from China.In April 2021, the Nanchang made its first publicly reported appearance in an aircraft carrier group when it joined the Liaoning carrier formation for training in waters around the island of Taiwan. Gao Xiucheng, then a spokesperson for the PLA Navy, notably referred directly to the waters around Taiwan island, saying the training would help enhance the military's ability to safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests.In June 2022, the Lhasa became the first Type 055 destroyer to conduct long-range training in distant waters, circumnavigating the Japanese archipelago.In September 2022, China sent some of its most powerful main combat equipment units of its army, navy and air force to the Russian Vostok-2022 exercises, including the .In February 2025, a naval formation including the Zunyi conducted combat-oriented exercises in waters in the South Pacific. The drills effectively assessed the formation's coordinated combat capabilities. The exercise was a routine activity organized in accordance with annual training plans and was consistent with relevant international laws and practice, with no specific country or target in mind, according to CCTV.On the upcoming Airshow China, Zhang said that the Type 055 at the event is highly likely to be one of the latest, newly commissioned Type 055 destroyers.Zhang said the continued commissioning of Type 055 destroyers will further strengthen the PLA Navy's ability to deploy and operate in distant waters. In peacetime, the Navy can maintain a regular presence of large surface combatants in multiple strategic directions, extending its maritime surveillance reach and enhancing its air and maritime monitoring capabilities. In the event of an emergency, a larger fleet would also improve the military's ability to respond rapidly and conduct operations, while enhancing its overall combat effectiveness and capacity to generate combat power.The current number of Type 055 destroyers remains limited relative to these growing demands, and further expansion of the fleet will be needed to support the Navy's missions in distant waters, including maritime defense, the protection of sea lines of communication and the safeguarding of overseas interests, Zhang added.