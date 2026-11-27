China worked with other APEC members to make its APEC 2026 host year a great success, Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu said at an international press conference in Hanoi on Friday.



Building on the achievements and outcomes of APEC 2026, Vietnam will promote regional cooperation when it hosts the forum in 2027, with priorities including digital trade, economic resilience, digital literacy, supply chain cooperation and food security, Vu said.



He highlighted the APEC Trade Digitalization Cooperation Framework (2027-2030), adopted by APEC leaders in Shenzhen in November, saying Vietnam will prioritize applying digital technologies to trade to reduce transaction costs, modernize customs, expand e-documentation and improve interoperability among digital trade systems of APEC economies.



Furthermore, Vietnam will build on the APEC Roadmap for Innovative, Competitive and Resilient Services (2026-2035), adopted during the 2026 leaders' week, to strengthen the competitiveness of the services sector and facilitate cross-border services trade, he added.

