The Type 100 new-generation tanks participate in China's V-Day military parade in Beijing on September 3, 2025. Photo: VCG

The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Army will showcase its Type 100 tank in its first-ever indoor exhibition at the 16th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition (Airshow China) in Zhuhai, South China's Guangdong Province, in December, while the Z-20T helicopter will make its debut at the show in a flight demonstration alongside the Z-10 and Z-20, according to the PLA Army.During the 16th Airshow China, scheduled for December 7-13, the PLA Army will have a dedicated indoor exhibition area for the first time at the show, displaying a range of frontline equipment currently in service, according to a release from the PLA Army's WeChat account on Friday.The Army's participation will feature an indoor exhibition, helicopter flight demonstrations and an outdoor static display.The indoor exhibition will bring together 24 types of in-service frontline weapons across six categories, including the Type 100 tank, as well as selected unmanned and intelligent systems. The equipment will be grouped to show how different systems work together in typical operations, highlighting advances in mobile warfare, multidimensional offense and defense, and the use of unmanned and intelligent equipment.The exhibition will also feature videos, immersive cultural activities and a section dedicated to the training programs of Army academies. Army aviation pilots and special operations personnel will be on hand to explain the exhibits and answer visitors' questions.The flight program will feature the Z-10, Z-20 and Z-20T helicopters, with the Z-20T making its Airshow China debut. The helicopters will carry assault troops and ground equipment in a coordinated demonstration simulating fire strikes and air assault operations to seize and secure key positions. The demonstration will showcase the helicopters' capabilities and the results of the Army's combat readiness training.The Z-20T's upcoming debut at this year's Airshow China in Zhuhai marks a significant addition to the Z-20 family, said military affairs expert Song Zhongping.The "T" in Z-20T stands for tuji, the Chinese word for "assault," Song said. The Z-20 is a transport helicopter, and the Z-10 is an attack helicopter. The Z-20T combines assault and transport capabilities on a single platform. Song said forces can use one or more Z-20Ts to conduct assaults at a single point or at multiple points."The debut of the Z-20T adds another elite frontline asset to the Z-20 family," Song said. He noted that the Z-20 serves as the base platform for several variants, including the Z-20T, designed for different roles. Developing variants from a common platform could help standardize helicopter fleets across China's military services and branches and strengthen their combat support capabilities as the Z-20 series becomes a mainstay, said the expert.The outdoor static exhibition will feature all three helicopter types, along with associated equipment such as rocket launchers and externally mounted seats, according to the PLA Army.The Army's display at Airshow China brings together ground equipment and army aviation assets to show how they operate together. It highlights the Army's land and air assault capabilities, as well as its ability to deploy troops. These capabilities would help the Army deploy troops and provide fire support in future cross-sea operations, enabling it to play a key role in joint operations, Song said."After all, Army operations remain central to any future campaign, especially operations to seize islands. That makes the Army the most essential service branch. All the Army platforms on display here are combat-ready. Showcasing them at the airshow underscores their operational readiness," said the expert.