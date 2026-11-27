The China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) in Beijing File photo: VCG

The Chinese business community calls on the US to withdraw the proposed tariff hikes, resolve relevant issues through consultations with China on the basis of equality, mutual respect and mutual benefit, and jointly maintain the stable and positive development of China-US economic and trade relations, a spokesperson for the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) said on Friday.The remarks came after the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) released the results of its Section 301 investigation into so-called "structural excess capacity" in manufacturing on November 25 local time, proposing additional Section 301 tariffs on 14 economies, including China.So-called "overcapacity" is a false proposition, and the Chinese business community opposes the US using it as a pretext to interfere with normal economic and trade exchanges between China and the US, said the CCPIT spokesperson.Assessing supply and demand conditions in an industry requires comprehensive consideration of factors such as global market demand, technological progress and investment cycles. Trade surpluses are influenced by various factors, including the international division of labor, market demand and macroeconomic conditions, said the spokesperson, noting that a trade surplus alone is insufficient to establish the existence of structural excess capacity.Tariff wars and trade wars serve neither side's interests. Broad-based tariff hikes will drive up procurement costs for downstream US businesses, increase the burden on consumers and disrupt global industrial and supply chains, said the spokesperson.The CCPIT will continue to pay close attention to the concerns of Chinese and US businesses and promote stronger communication and practical cooperation among business communities in China, the US and other countries, said the CCPIT spokesperson.Global Times