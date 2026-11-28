Chinese and Vietnamese coast guards have completed their second joint patrol in the Beibu Gulf in 2026, the 31st joint patrol conducted by the two countries' maritime law enforcement agencies since 2006, the China Coast Guard (CCG) said Friday.



The three-day joint patrol wrapped up on Thursday. During the operation, Chinese and Vietnamese coast guard ships patrolled their planned routes along the two countries' maritime boundary line, with no fishing boats from either side found operating across the boundary.



During the patrol, the two sides also held events marking the 20th anniversary of China-Vietnam maritime law enforcement cooperation, and carried out a joint maritime search and rescue exercise, the CCG said.



Over the past two decades, maritime law enforcement cooperation between the two countries has evolved from single, basic exchanges to diverse and in-depth collaboration, according to the CCG.



The joint patrols by the Chinese and Vietnamese coast guards in the Beibu Gulf have become a model for maritime law enforcement cooperation in the South China Sea, the CCG noted.



They have played a constructive role in conserving fishery resources, maintaining order in fishing activities, and promoting regional security and stability.

