Giant panda Ran Ran Photo: China Wildlife Conservation Association

Ran Ran, a 9-year-old female giant panda from the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda, set off for Pairi Daiza, an animal park in Belgium, on Saturday. She is joining a China-Belgium giant panda conservation and research cooperation program under a supplementary agreement that will run until February 2029, the China Wildlife Conservation Association (CWCA) announced on Saturday.The giant panda has undergone medical examinations in China and is in good health, the CWCA said. Both Chinese and Belgian partners have made thorough preparations for her transfer to ensure her safe and smooth arrival at the park.Chinese experts also inspected of the panda facilities at Pairi Daiza and provided technical guidance. Food, including steamed corn buns, bamboo shoots and carrots, as well as water and medicines, has been prepared to meet Ran Ran's needs during the flight. A Chinese veterinarian and a Belgian keeper will accompany the animal on the journey, the association said.The Belgian zoo has also made extensive preparations for Ran Ran's arrival, including upgrading its facilities, securing a stable long-term supply of edible bamboo, assembling an experienced animal care team and establishing comprehensive management systems and technical protocols, according to the CWCA.The giant panda's arrival has drawn wide attention in Belgium. Belgian public broadcaster VRT NWS reported a month earlier that the 11- kilogram female panda would move to the park to keep 17-year-old male panda Xing Hui company, as he had been alone for some time.Le Soir, a major French-language Belgian newspaper, meanwhile, recalled that the park signed a 15-year cooperation agreement with its Chinese partners in 2013, covering giant panda conservation, scientific research and public awareness. Three cubs were subsequently born at the park and returned to China with their mother in December 2024, leaving Xing Hui as the last giant panda at Pairi Daiza, the newspaper reported.At the Global Panda Partners Conference 2026 on November 3, it was announced that China had partnered with 26 institutions in 20 countries, with a total of 69 giant pandas having lived overseas and 73 cubs successfully bred through the cooperation. The species has also attracted more than 1 billion visits worldwide.The arrival of Ran Ran will build on the sound foundation of China-Belgium cooperation in giant panda conservation and help the two sides achieve further progress in conservation management, disease prevention and control, and scientific and technological exchanges, the CWCA said.The cooperation will contribute to the protection of wild giant pandas and the development of China's Giant Panda National Park, while making new contributions to global biodiversity conservation and friendship between the peoples of the two countries, the association added.Global Times