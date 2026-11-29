People across Taiwan Strait share aspiration for exchanges, cooperation: mainland spokesperson
By Xinhua Published: Nov 29, 2026 08:52 AM
People on both sides of the Taiwan Strait share the aspiration to strengthen cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation and safeguard peace and stability across the Strait, a Chinese mainland spokesperson said on Sunday.
Zhang Han, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks when commenting on the results of Taiwan's local elections held Saturday.