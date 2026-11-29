A Long March-6C carrier rocket carrying two space-based cloud technology verification satellites and the AIRSAT 12 and 13 satellites blasts off from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province, Nov. 29, 2026. China launched four new satellites from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province on Sunday. The satellites, including two space-based cloud technology verification satellites and the AIRSAT 12 and 13 satellites, were launched at 11:53 a.m. (Beijing Time) aboard a Long March-6C carrier rocket and entered their planned orbits. The launch mission was a complete success. The launch marked the 683rd flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series. Photo: Xinhua

China launched four new satellites from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province on Sunday.The satellites, including two space-based cloud technology verification satellites and the AIRSAT 12 and 13 satellites, were launched at 11:53 a.m. (Beijing Time) aboard a Long March-6C carrier rocket and entered their planned orbits. The launch mission was a complete success.The launch marked the 683rd flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.

A Long March-6C carrier rocket carrying two space-based cloud technology verification satellites and the AIRSAT 12 and 13 satellites blasts off from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province, Nov. 29, 2026. China launched four new satellites from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province on Sunday.



The satellites, including two space-based cloud technology verification satellites and the AIRSAT 12 and 13 satellites, were launched at 11:53 a.m. (Beijing Time) aboard a Long March-6C carrier rocket and entered their planned orbits. The launch mission was a complete success.



The launch marked the 683rd flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series. Photo: Xinhua

A Long March-6C carrier rocket carrying two space-based cloud technology verification satellites and the AIRSAT 12 and 13 satellites blasts off from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province, Nov. 29, 2026. China launched four new satellites from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province on Sunday.



The satellites, including two space-based cloud technology verification satellites and the AIRSAT 12 and 13 satellites, were launched at 11:53 a.m. (Beijing Time) aboard a Long March-6C carrier rocket and entered their planned orbits. The launch mission was a complete success.



The launch marked the 683rd flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series. Photo: Xinhua