Learning Chinese

not want to come home流连忘返(liúliánwànɡfǎn)A: Long time, no see. How was your trip to Russia?好久不见呀。你去俄罗斯玩得怎么样？(hǎojiǔbújiàn ya. nǐqù éluósī wándé zěnmeyànɡ?)B: It was great. It made me not want to come home.特别好。这趟旅程真是令我流连忘返。(tèbiéhǎo. zhètànɡ lǚchénɡ zhēnshì lìnɡwǒ liúliánwànɡfǎn.)A: Where did you go?你都去了哪呀？(nǐdōu qù le nǎer ya?)B: Moscow, St. Petersburg and Vladivostok.莫斯科、圣彼得堡和海参崴。(mòsīkē, shènɡbǐdébǎo hé hǎishēnwǎi.)A: Not bad. How did you get back. Was it a direct flight?不错。你怎么回来的？直飞的航班么？(búcuò. nǐzěnme huílái de? zhífēi de hánɡbān me?)B: Yup, a Russian one. It was a first for me. The service was great and the captain was amazing. We took off late, but still managed to arrive on time.对,而且是俄罗斯航空公司的航班。我可是第一次坐。服务也特别好,机长也是厉害。本来起飞晚了的,但还是准时到了。(duì,érqiě shì éluósī hánɡkōnɡɡōnɡsī de hánɡbān. wǒ kěshì dìyīcì zuò. fúwù yě tèbiéhǎo, jīzhǎnɡ yěshì lìhài. běnlái qǐfēi wǎn le de, dàn háishì zhǔnshí dào le.)

