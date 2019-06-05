Learning Chinese

Chat attack
not want to come home
流连忘返
(liúliánwànɡfǎn)
A: Long time, no see. How was your trip to Russia?
好久不见呀。你去俄罗斯玩得怎么样？
(hǎojiǔbújiàn ya. nǐqù éluósī wándé zěnmeyànɡ?)
B: It was great. It made me not want to come home.
特别好。这趟旅程真是令我流连忘返。
(tèbiéhǎo. zhètànɡ lǚchénɡ zhēnshì lìnɡwǒ liúliánwànɡfǎn.)
A: Where did you go?
你都去了哪呀？
(nǐdōu qù le nǎer ya?)
B: Moscow, St. Petersburg and Vladivostok.
莫斯科、圣彼得堡和海参崴。
(mòsīkē, shènɡbǐdébǎo hé hǎishēnwǎi.)
A: Not bad. How did you get back. Was it a direct flight?
不错。你怎么回来的？直飞的航班么？
(búcuò. nǐzěnme huílái de? zhífēi de hánɡbān me?)
B: Yup, a Russian one. It was a first for me. The service was great and the captain was amazing. We took off late, but still managed to arrive on time.
对,而且是俄罗斯航空公司的航班。我可是第一次坐。服务也特别好,机长也是厉害。本来起飞晚了的,但还是准时到了。
(duì,érqiě shì éluósī hánɡkōnɡɡōnɡsī de hánɡbān. wǒ kěshì dìyīcì zuò. fúwù yě tèbiéhǎo, jīzhǎnɡ yěshì lìhài. běnlái qǐfēi wǎn le de, dàn háishì zhǔnshí dào le.)
