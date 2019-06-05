Learning Chinese

Source:Global Times Published: 2019/6/5 16:23:40
Chat attack

not want to come home

流连忘返

(liúliánwànɡfǎn) 

A: Long time, no see. How was your trip to Russia?

好久不见呀。你去俄罗斯玩得怎么样？

(hǎojiǔbújiàn ya. nǐqù éluósī wándé zěnmeyànɡ?) 

B: It was great. It made me not want to come home.                        

特别好。这趟旅程真是令我流连忘返。

(tèbiéhǎo. zhètànɡ lǚchénɡ zhēnshì lìnɡwǒ liúliánwànɡfǎn.) 

A: Where did you go?                  

你都去了哪呀？

(nǐdōu qù le nǎer ya?) 

B: Moscow, St. Petersburg and Vladivostok.                   

莫斯科、圣彼得堡和海参崴。

(mòsīkē, shènɡbǐdébǎo hé hǎishēnwǎi.)

A: Not bad. How did you get back. Was it a direct flight?                  

不错。你怎么回来的？直飞的航班么？

(búcuò. nǐzěnme huílái de? zhífēi de hánɡbān me?) 

B: Yup, a Russian one. It was a first for me. The service was great and the captain was amazing. We took off late, but still managed to arrive on time.                  

对,而且是俄罗斯航空公司的航班。我可是第一次坐。服务也特别好,机长也是厉害。本来起飞晚了的,但还是准时到了。

(duì,érqiě shì éluósī hánɡkōnɡɡōnɡsī de hánɡbān. wǒ kěshì dìyīcì zuò. fúwù yě tèbiéhǎo, jīzhǎnɡ yěshì lìhài. běnlái qǐfēi wǎn le de, dàn háishì zhǔnshí dào le.)

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT



 

RELATED ARTICLES:
Posted in: DIALOGUE,CONVERSATION
blog comments powered by Disqus