11th Vivid Sydney festival held in Australia

Tourists view crocodile-shaped lanterns during "Lights for the Wild" event of Vivid Sydney at Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia, June 8, 2019. The 11th Vivid Sydney festival runs from May 24 to June 15 this year. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)

Tourists view animal-shaped lanterns during "Lights for the Wild" event of Vivid Sydney at Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia, June 8, 2019. The 11th Vivid Sydney festival runs from May 24 to June 15 this year. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)

Animal-shaped lanterns are seen during "Lights for the Wild" event of Vivid Sydney at Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia, June 8, 2019. The 11th Vivid Sydney festival runs from May 24 to June 15 this year. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)

A rhinoceros-shaped lantern is seen during "Lights for the Wild" event of Vivid Sydney at Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia, June 8, 2019. The 11th Vivid Sydney festival runs from May 24 to June 15 this year. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)

Tourists view a koala-shaped lantern during "Lights for the Wild" event of Vivid Sydney at Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia, June 8, 2019. The 11th Vivid Sydney festival runs from May 24 to June 15 this year. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)

Tourists take selfie in front of gorilla-shaped lanterns during "Lights for the Wild" event of Vivid Sydney at Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia, June 8, 2019. The 11th Vivid Sydney festival runs from May 24 to June 15 this year. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)

Cicada-shaped lanterns are seen during "Lights for the Wild" event of Vivid Sydney at Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia, June 8, 2019. The 11th Vivid Sydney festival runs from May 24 to June 15 this year. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)

Animal-shaped lanterns are seen during "Lights for the Wild" event of Vivid Sydney at Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia, June 8, 2019. The 11th Vivid Sydney festival runs from May 24 to June 15 this year. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)

Bee-shaped lanterns are seen during "Lights for the Wild" event of Vivid Sydney at Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia, June 8, 2019. The 11th Vivid Sydney festival runs from May 24 to June 15 this year. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)

A kid views an elephant-shaped lantern during "Lights for the Wild" event of Vivid Sydney at Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia, June 8, 2019. The 11th Vivid Sydney festival runs from May 24 to June 15 this year. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)

Tourists view bee-shaped lanterns during "Lights for the Wild" event of Vivid Sydney at Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia, June 8, 2019. The 11th Vivid Sydney festival runs from May 24 to June 15 this year. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)

Tourists view a lion-shaped lantern during "Lights for the Wild" event of Vivid Sydney at Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia, June 8, 2019. The 11th Vivid Sydney festival runs from May 24 to June 15 this year. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)