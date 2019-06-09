Photo taken in Tokyo, Japan, on June 7, 2019, shows the model of the National Speed Skating Oval in the promotion exhibition area of Beijing 2022 at "Beijing Week", a series of activities to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the establishment of sister-city relations between Beijing and Tokyo. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

Artists present a Chinese traditional music performance during the Beijing 2022 promotion event at "Beijing Week", a series of activities to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the establishment of sister-city relations between Beijing and Tokyo, in Tokyo, Japan, on June 8, 2019. (Xinhua/Zhang Jing)

Chang Yu, Director General of the Media and Communications Department of the Beijing Winter Olympic Organizing Committee, speaks during the Beijing 2022 promotion event at "Beijing Week" in Tokyo, Japan, on June 8, 2019. (Xinhua/Zhang Jing)

Photo taken in Tokyo, Japan, on June 7, 2019, shows the promotion exhibition area of Beijing 2022 at "Beijing Week", a series of activities to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the establishment of sister-city relations between Beijing and Tokyo. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

Photo taken in Tokyo, Japan, on June 7, 2019, shows the promotion exhibition area of Beijing 2022 at "Beijing Week", a series of activities to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the establishment of sister-city relations between Beijing and Tokyo. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)