Sithi Nakha festival celebrated in Kathmandu, Nepal

Traditional Bara pancakes are cooked in celebration of the Sithi Nakha festival at a home of the Newar community in Kathmandu, Nepal, June 8, 2019. The Newar community celebrates the Sithi Nakha festival to mark the beginning of monsoon season by cleaning water sources such as ponds, wells and stone spouts. People also prepare traditional pancakes such as Bara and Chatamari as a tribute to their ancestral god. (Xinhua/Sunil Sharma)

A resident from the Newar community prepares traditional Bara pancakes in celebration of the Sithi Nakha festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, June 8, 2019. (Xinhua/Sunil Sharma)

People from the Newar community clean a well during celebration of the Sithi Nakha festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, June 8, 2019. (Xinhua/Sunil Sharma)