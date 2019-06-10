Learning Chinese

electric scooter电动车(diàndònɡchē)A: I saw something interesting yesterday. An 8- or 9-year-old girl was riding an electric scooter and there was an even smaller child, maybe 3 or 4, behind her. The police saw them heading down the bike lane and immediately stopped them.昨天我看见个有意思的事。一个八九岁的小女孩,骑个电动车,后面还载着一个更小的,大概也就三四岁。在非机动车道上,交警看见了立马给拦下来了。(zuótiān wǒkànjiànɡè yǒuyìsī de shì. yīɡè bājiǔsuì de xiǎonǚhái, qíɡè diàndònɡchē, hòumiàn háizǎi zhe yīɡè ɡènɡxiǎode, dàɡài yějiù sānsìsuì. zài fēijīdònɡchēdào shànɡ, jiāojǐnɡ kànjiàn le lìmǎ ɡěilánxià láile.)B: What were these two squirts doing? It sounds a bit dangerous.这两个小家伙是要干嘛去呀？听起来有点不安全啊。(zhèliǎnɡɡè xiǎojiāhuǒ shìyào ɡànmá qù ya? tīnɡqǐlái yǒudiǎn bùānquán a.)A: I know, right? The older one was looking at a her mobile phone GPS while steering. I watched on as the police talked to them. They said their mom was in the hospital and that they missed her so they were heading to the hospital to see her.可不是么？那个大的边看手机导航边骑车。我看交警询问她们。她们俩说是妈妈住院了,想她了,要去医院看望她。(kěbùshì me? nàɡè dà de biānkànshǒujī dǎohánɡ biānqíchē. wǒkàn jiāojǐnɡ xúnwèn tāmén. tāménliǎ shuōshì māma zhùyuàn le, xiǎnɡtā le, yàoqù yīyuàn kànwànɡtā.)

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT