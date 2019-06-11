Learning Chinese

literary Chinese文言文(wényánwén)A: Recently a story about Iron Man written by a teacher using literary Chinese went viral on Sina Weibo.最近一个老师写的有关钢铁侠的文言文在微博上火了。(zuìjìn yīɡè lǎoshī xiě de yǒuɡuān ɡānɡtiěxiá de wényánwén zàiwēibóshànɡ huǒle.)B: That superhero from the movies?那个电影里的超级英雄？(nàɡè diànyǐnɡ lǐ de chāojí yīnɡxiónɡ?)A: Yup, the Marvel one. It was written by a middle school teacher in Shenyang. I heard she likes to write articles.对,就漫威的那个。沈阳的一个初中老师写的。据说平时她就爱写文章。(duì, jiù mànwēi de nàɡè. shěnyánɡ de yīɡè chūzhōnɡ lǎoshī xiěde. jùshuō pínɡshí tājiù ài xiěwénzhānɡ.)B: Writing in literary Chinese is really incredible. I didn't read anything written in literary Chinese after graduating from high school. I probably wouldn't be able to understand the story if I read it.写文言文这可厉害了。我离开高中以后,就再也没读过文言文了。估计看到了也读不懂吧。(xiěwényánwénzhèkělìhàile。wǒ líkāi ɡāozhōnɡ yǐhòu, jiù zàiyě méidúɡuò wényánwén le. ɡūjì kàndào le yě dúbùdǒnɡ ba.)A: That's probably true for me too.我可能也是。(wǒ kěnénɡ yěshì.)

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT