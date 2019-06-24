Man lives five years with a twig in his head

Medical image of Zhou's brain Photo: Screenshot of Pear Video

A farmer in Southwest China's Yunnan Province who unknowingly had an 11-centimeter-long twig stuck inside his skull for five years, had it removed during surgery that lasted eight hours.Farmer Zhou accidentally fell while he was working in a field and a sharp twig pierced his right eye socket. Despite the extreme pain, he pulled it out himself but couldn't afford to go to the hospital to get it checked out.For five years, Zhou lived without any symptoms and never thought of the accident again. Two months ago, however, Zhou started suffering dizzy spells and his eye became infected, forcing him to go to the hospital.After a thorough examination, doctors were surprised to find the twig inside his eye socket and his skull.Fortunately, it hadn't damaged any blood vessels but some pieces had come within five millimeters of touching his brainstem. Doctors said Zhou was lucky to have cheated death.The five-year-old twig was successfully and completely removed during surgery on June 5. Zhou is currently in a good condition and has returned to normal life.Netizens were amazed at Zhou's close escape from death. Some suggested he should buy lottery tickets.Global Times