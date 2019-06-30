Puzzle

1 Cow chew4 Toy boat's place8 Marvin of Motown12 "The loneliest number"13 Fibula neighbor14 DJ's softening knob15 Direction-switching flow, redundantly17 From Tibet, say18 Like Dolly the sheep19 Summer tops21 Possessive contained in "theirs"22 Nest egg, redundantly25 "Full steam ___!"27 "Dearie"28 Von Trapp matriarch31 Noncommittal reply33 Irish ale color36 Wall supports37 Fall for a whoopee cushion prank38 Church topper40 Any birthstone41 2008 candidate Bob42 Jimmy Smith's instrument43 "I'd say," to a texter45 Narrow passage47 Certain monitor, redundantly51 Drinks like a cat55 Shrinking body of water in Asia56 Composer Shostakovich58 Shows, as teeth59 Car's unique code, redundantly62 Diary unit63 Fix firmly64 Ripen65 "I couldn't care ___!"66 Neuter67 Whole bunch1 Do an after-school job2 Aunt's partner, often3 Interior designer's concern4 Eagle plus one5 1860s presidential nickname6 Metal container7 Kind of yoga8 "Beauty and the Beast" villain9 "Farewell, Francine"10 Long (for)11 Man's name that ends with four consonants13 Three, in Torino14 "The Sopranos" actress Edie16 Implicit20 Like sore muscles23 Mikhail Gorbachev's wife24 Fleet leader26 "The time ___ come"28 Food additive initials29 Ingested30 Bacardi beverage32 Open hotel lobbies33 Outfit34 Period of history35 Hideaway38 It shines in Cabo San Lucas39 Early boxing match, informally41 Upscale speaker brand43 Lazy ones44 Rap's ___ Elliott46 Australian opera house site47 Professional organizer's sticker48 Origami bird49 What bar-goers use to take shots50 Covers, as a driveway52 Chance to hit53 Sauce brand that's Italian for "You're welcome"54 Fire truck's wail57 Piglets play in it60 Sprite61 Hoops org.

Solution