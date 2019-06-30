Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Cow chew
4 Toy boat's place
8 Marvin of Motown
12 "The loneliest number"
13 Fibula neighbor
14 DJ's softening knob
15 Direction-switching flow, redundantly
17 From Tibet, say
18 Like Dolly the sheep
19 Summer tops
21 Possessive contained in "theirs"
22 Nest egg, redundantly
25 "Full steam ___!"
27 "Dearie"
28 Von Trapp matriarch
31 Noncommittal reply
33 Irish ale color
36 Wall supports
37 Fall for a whoopee cushion prank
38 Church topper
40 Any birthstone
41 2008 candidate Bob
42 Jimmy Smith's instrument
43 "I'd say," to a texter
45 Narrow passage
47 Certain monitor, redundantly
51 Drinks like a cat
55 Shrinking body of water in Asia
56 Composer Shostakovich
58 Shows, as teeth
59 Car's unique code, redundantly
62 Diary unit
63 Fix firmly
64 Ripen
65 "I couldn't care ___!"
66 Neuter
67 Whole bunchDOWN
1 Do an after-school job
2 Aunt's partner, often
3 Interior designer's concern
4 Eagle plus one
5 1860s presidential nickname
6 Metal container
7 Kind of yoga
8 "Beauty and the Beast" villain
9 "Farewell, Francine"
10 Long (for)
11 Man's name that ends with four consonants
13 Three, in Torino
14 "The Sopranos" actress Edie
16 Implicit
20 Like sore muscles
23 Mikhail Gorbachev's wife
24 Fleet leader
26 "The time ___ come"
28 Food additive initials
29 Ingested
30 Bacardi beverage
32 Open hotel lobbies
33 Outfit
34 Period of history
35 Hideaway
38 It shines in Cabo San Lucas
39 Early boxing match, informally
41 Upscale speaker brand
43 Lazy ones
44 Rap's ___ Elliott
46 Australian opera house site
47 Professional organizer's sticker
48 Origami bird
49 What bar-goers use to take shots
50 Covers, as a driveway
52 Chance to hit
53 Sauce brand that's Italian for "You're welcome"
54 Fire truck's wail
57 Piglets play in it
60 Sprite
61 Hoops org.
Solution