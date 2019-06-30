Crossword

 ACROSS

  1 Cow chew

  4 Toy boat's place

  8 Marvin of Motown

 12 "The loneliest number"

 13 Fibula neighbor

 14 DJ's softening knob

 15 Direction-switching flow, redundantly

 17 From Tibet, say

 18 Like Dolly the sheep

 19 Summer tops

 21 Possessive contained in "theirs"

 22 Nest egg, redundantly

 25 "Full steam ___!"

 27 "Dearie"

 28 Von Trapp matriarch

 31 Noncommittal reply

 33 Irish ale color

 36 Wall supports

 37 Fall for a whoopee cushion prank

 38 Church topper

 40 Any birthstone

 41 2008 candidate Bob

 42 Jimmy Smith's instrument

 43 "I'd say," to a texter

 45 Narrow passage

 47 Certain monitor, redundantly

 51 Drinks like a cat

 55 Shrinking body of water in Asia

 56 Composer Shostakovich

 58 Shows, as teeth

 59 Car's unique code, redundantly

 62 Diary unit

 63 Fix firmly

 64 Ripen

 65 "I couldn't care ___!"

 66 Neuter

 67 Whole bunch

DOWN

  1 Do an after-school job

  2 Aunt's partner, often

  3 Interior designer's concern

  4 Eagle plus one

  5 1860s presidential nickname

  6 Metal container

  7 Kind of yoga

  8 "Beauty and the Beast" villain

  9 "Farewell, Francine"

 10 Long (for)

 11 Man's name that ends with four consonants

 13 Three, in Torino

 14 "The Sopranos" actress Edie

 16 Implicit

 20 Like sore muscles

 23 Mikhail Gorbachev's wife

 24 Fleet leader

 26 "The time ___ come"

 28 Food additive initials

 29 Ingested

 30 Bacardi beverage

 32 Open hotel lobbies

 33 Outfit

 34 Period of history

 35 Hideaway

 38 It shines in Cabo San Lucas

 39 Early boxing match, informally

 41 Upscale speaker brand

 43 Lazy ones

 44 Rap's ___ Elliott

 46 Australian opera house site

 47 Professional organizer's sticker

 48 Origami bird

 49 What bar-goers use to take shots

 50 Covers, as a driveway

 52 Chance to hit

 53 Sauce brand that's Italian for "You're welcome"

 54 Fire truck's wail

 57 Piglets play in it

 60 Sprite

 61 Hoops org.

Solution



 

