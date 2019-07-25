RELATED ARTICLES: Horoscope

Horoscope

Horoscope

Happy birthday:This may very well turn out to be one of those weekends where you find yourself wishing you hadn't stepped outside your door. Keeping a low profile will be the best way to get through everything without incident. Your lucky numbers: 1, 5, 8, 12, 15.Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)Avoiding your responsibilities is not an option this weekend. You still have to fulfill your obligations sooner or later, so why not get them out of the way as soon as possible? Some friendly advice will open your eyes. ✭✭✭Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)The stars call for romance this weekend. This will be an excellent time to head out with the one you love, or, if you're single, find someone that gets your heart beating. A financial issue may cause you some stress. ✭✭✭Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)Communication will be key this weekend. Try your best to present things in a clear and concise manner, otherwise confusion will run rampant. Try to look at things from a different perspective. ✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)Trying to get everyone to see things from your point of view might only end up provoking more resistance. It might be best to agree to disagree for now. Money matters will be highlighted this weekend. ✭✭✭Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)Scheduling your time carefully this weekend will allow you to help others while still leaving room for your own pursuits. Putting yourself in other people's shoes will allow you to get ahead in life. ✭✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)Uncertainty is in the air this weekend. This is not a good time to rush in blindly. Take calculated risks and only when conditions force you to. Giving your creativity free rein will lead to brand new opportunities. ✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)It will be a smart move to involve others in your planning this weekend. Listening to different viewpoints will help you see the pros and cons of the many choices you must make in a better light. ✭✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)It's perfectly normal to be excited about an opportunity that has come knocking at your door, but putting things into motion may be more challenging than you previously thought. Do not hesitate to ask for help if you need it. ✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)Do not let your thirst for a good deal cause you to fall for a con artist who is offering something too good to be true. Ask yourself if you have been fair to those around you, and if not, admit your shortcomings and clear the air. ✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)It will be extremely important that you take other people's needs into consideration this weekend, even if what they ask for may seem a bit outside the norm ✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)You may find emotional matters overwhelming. It might be wise to withdraw from unnecessary social contact until you can get to the root of what is bothering you. Financial matters are looking up for you this weekend. ✭✭✭Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)If you are still determined to follow through on a project despite recent setbacks, you should take the time out to find an experience mentor to help guide you. ✭✭✭