Source:Global Times Published: 2019/7/25 17:18:41

 ACROSS

  1 Daily delivery

  5 Walk unsteadily

 11 52, in ancient Rome

 14 Berry harvested from a palm

 15 Night light?

 16 ___ Taylor (fashion store)

 17 *Prominent place for an NBA team's logo (see letters 1-8)

 19 E.R. figures

 20 Legendary

 21 It may be inherited

 23 For all to hear

 26 Egg designation

 28 *Farm family's food source, perhaps (letters 7-14)

 32 Kimono accessory

 33 Vivacity

 34 Put mileage on

 35 Gala

 37 "In seventh heaven" or "on cloud nine"

 39 Big Mack?

 43 Like a fictional hatter

 45 Former Chevrolet subcompact

 47 Bossy's mouthful

 48 *Certain jazz piece (letters 6-13)

 53 Wide-ranging

 54 Letter-shaped fasteners

 55 First installment

 56 Collared

 60 In the style of

 61 Foundation foundation? ... or a hint to the starred entries' indicated letters

 66 Slop-serving spot

 67 Sounds off

 68 Top-of-the-line

 69 Plea for help

 70 Stunning weapons

 71 Tear up

DOWN

  1 Cheese partner

  2 One-hit wonder?

  3 Blackbeard portrayer McShane

  4 Acid test paper

  5 Small fruit pie

  6 "That hurts!"

  7 Deanna on the Enterprise

  8 Froot Loops mascot, e.g.

  9 Drop the ball

 10 Noisy crib toys

 11 Hedy in old films

 12 Rainbow color before violet

 13 Top of a foot

 18 Singer Gorme

 22 Speeds (along)

 23 Beginning

 24 Garage service

 25 Final notice

 27 Keen insight

 29 Presentation parts, often

 30 Wee bit

 31 "Giant Brain" of 1946

 36 "The Lego Movie" hero

 38 ___-lacto vegetarian

 40 Neutral shade

 41 Mixed breed

 42 Altar declarations

 44 Small stone fruit

 46 Good-sized chamber group

 48 Six-point completion, informally

 49 Theater district

 50 Tanning bed emanations

 51 Game with sets and matches

 52 Win over

 57 Dermal woe

 58 ___ Rabbit

 59 Porgy's girlfriend

 62 ___-Locka, Florida

 63 Curly companion

 64 Rural stopover

 65 Crossed (out)

