Puzzle

1 Daily delivery5 Walk unsteadily11 52, in ancient Rome14 Berry harvested from a palm15 Night light?16 ___ Taylor (fashion store)17 *Prominent place for an NBA team's logo (see letters 1-8)19 E.R. figures20 Legendary21 It may be inherited23 For all to hear26 Egg designation28 *Farm family's food source, perhaps (letters 7-14)32 Kimono accessory33 Vivacity34 Put mileage on35 Gala37 "In seventh heaven" or "on cloud nine"39 Big Mack?43 Like a fictional hatter45 Former Chevrolet subcompact47 Bossy's mouthful48 *Certain jazz piece (letters 6-13)53 Wide-ranging54 Letter-shaped fasteners55 First installment56 Collared60 In the style of61 Foundation foundation? ... or a hint to the starred entries' indicated letters66 Slop-serving spot67 Sounds off68 Top-of-the-line69 Plea for help70 Stunning weapons71 Tear up1 Cheese partner2 One-hit wonder?3 Blackbeard portrayer McShane4 Acid test paper5 Small fruit pie6 "That hurts!"7 Deanna on the Enterprise8 Froot Loops mascot, e.g.9 Drop the ball10 Noisy crib toys11 Hedy in old films12 Rainbow color before violet13 Top of a foot18 Singer Gorme22 Speeds (along)23 Beginning24 Garage service25 Final notice27 Keen insight29 Presentation parts, often30 Wee bit31 "Giant Brain" of 194636 "The Lego Movie" hero38 ___-lacto vegetarian40 Neutral shade41 Mixed breed42 Altar declarations44 Small stone fruit46 Good-sized chamber group48 Six-point completion, informally49 Theater district50 Tanning bed emanations51 Game with sets and matches52 Win over57 Dermal woe58 ___ Rabbit59 Porgy's girlfriend62 ___-Locka, Florida63 Curly companion64 Rural stopover65 Crossed (out)

Solution