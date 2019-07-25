Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Daily delivery
5 Walk unsteadily
11 52, in ancient Rome
14 Berry harvested from a palm
15 Night light?
16 ___ Taylor (fashion store)
17 *Prominent place for an NBA team's logo (see letters 1-8)
19 E.R. figures
20 Legendary
21 It may be inherited
23 For all to hear
26 Egg designation
28 *Farm family's food source, perhaps (letters 7-14)
32 Kimono accessory
33 Vivacity
34 Put mileage on
35 Gala
37 "In seventh heaven" or "on cloud nine"
39 Big Mack?
43 Like a fictional hatter
45 Former Chevrolet subcompact
47 Bossy's mouthful
48 *Certain jazz piece (letters 6-13)
53 Wide-ranging
54 Letter-shaped fasteners
55 First installment
56 Collared
60 In the style of
61 Foundation foundation? ... or a hint to the starred entries' indicated letters
66 Slop-serving spot
67 Sounds off
68 Top-of-the-line
69 Plea for help
70 Stunning weapons
71 Tear upDOWN
1 Cheese partner
2 One-hit wonder?
3 Blackbeard portrayer McShane
4 Acid test paper
5 Small fruit pie
6 "That hurts!"
7 Deanna on the Enterprise
8 Froot Loops mascot, e.g.
9 Drop the ball
10 Noisy crib toys
11 Hedy in old films
12 Rainbow color before violet
13 Top of a foot
18 Singer Gorme
22 Speeds (along)
23 Beginning
24 Garage service
25 Final notice
27 Keen insight
29 Presentation parts, often
30 Wee bit
31 "Giant Brain" of 1946
36 "The Lego Movie" hero
38 ___-lacto vegetarian
40 Neutral shade
41 Mixed breed
42 Altar declarations
44 Small stone fruit
46 Good-sized chamber group
48 Six-point completion, informally
49 Theater district
50 Tanning bed emanations
51 Game with sets and matches
52 Win over
57 Dermal woe
58 ___ Rabbit
59 Porgy's girlfriend
62 ___-Locka, Florida
63 Curly companion
64 Rural stopover
65 Crossed (out)
