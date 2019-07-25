Learning Chinese

Movie linesSecret Life of Pets 2爱宠大机密2(àichǒnɡ dàjīmì )1. Excuse me, do any of you know Captain Snowball?打扰一下,你们有人知道雪球队长吗？(dǎrǎo yíxià, nǐmén yǒurén zhīdào xuěqiú duìzhǎnɡ ma?)2. My name is Daisy, and I really got to talk to him. I don't mean to sound dramatic, but a poor defenseless animal needs saving. I need Captain Snowball for a top secret mission.我的名字叫黛西,我非常需要和他谈谈。我是说真的,一个毫无防备的小动物需要救助。我需要和雪球队长制定一个秘密的营救计划。(wǒ de mínɡzì jiào dàixī, wǒ fēichánɡ xūyào hé tā tántán. wǒshì shuō zhēn de, yīɡè háowú fánɡbèi de xiǎodònɡwù xūyào jiùzhù. wǒ xūyào hé xuěqiú duìzhǎnɡ zhìdìnɡ yīɡè mìmì de yínɡjiù jìhuà.)3. Well, I got to go. But nice meeting you, uh, what was it again?哦,我要走了。但是很高兴认识你,呃,你叫什么来着？(ò, wǒyào zǒule. dànshì hěnɡāoxìnɡ rènshi nǐ,e, nǐ jiào shénme láizhe?)4. Okay, you don't listen. It's Daisy.好吧,你根本没听。我叫黛西。(hǎoba, nǐ ɡēnběn méi tīnɡ. wǒ jiào dàixī.)

