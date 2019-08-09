HOME >>
PHOTOS
Pre-expo matchmaking event for the second CIIE held at the National Exhibition and Convention center (Shanghai)
Source:Globaltimes.cn Published: 2019/8/9 6:19:03
Photo: Yang Hui/GT
RELATED ARTICLES:
Overseas firms eager to sign up for China’s 2nd import expo as 100-day countdown begins
More US companies to attend second China International Import Expo
2nd import expo to have 5G network coverage
Posted in:
GALLERY
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
blog comments powered by
Disqus